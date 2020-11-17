Did You Know Ryan Gosling & Rachel McAdams Didn't Get Along On The Sets Of 'The Notebook'?

The Notebook is a romantic movie that starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. The duo dated each other for a while after the movie premiered. However, their on-set relationship was full of fights and hatred. In an interview with VH1, The Notebook director Nick Cassavetes talked about how the duo didn’t get along, and once Ryan even asked him to bring another actor and asked Rachel to leave.

When Ryan Gosling asked the director to replace Rachel on The Notebook sets

He explained that maybe he is not supposed to tell this story, but Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams were really not getting along one day on the sets of The Notebook. Explaining the incident, Cassavetes said that Ryan came to him one day, and in front of 150 people asked Nick to take out Rachel and bring another actor to read off camera with him. Cassavetes was stunned to hear Nick and asked him what he was saying. Ryan Gosling replied that he just can’t do with Rachel McAdams as he is just not getting anything from this.

Also Read| Is Ryan Gosling in Holidate? Fans claim to have spotted the actor in the Netflix film

Cassavetes helped diffuse the situation by forcing the two feuding actors to work it out and talk about their feelings. He said that they went into a room with a producer. He added that they started screaming and yelling at each other. Later, he walked out, and then they came out and said that it’s all right now and they can get back to shooting again.

Nick said that things got better after that. He ended the conversation by saying that they had it out. He thinks Ryan Gosling respected her for standing up for her character and Rachel McAdams was happy to get that out in open. He added that the rest of the film wasn’t smooth sailing but it was 'smoother sailing'.

Also Read| Ryan Gosling's birthday: How well do you know the actor? Take the quiz & find out

About The Notebook

The Notebook stars Ryan Gosling alongside Rachel McAdams in the lead roles. This Nick Cassavetes-directorial is the cinematic adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 book of the same name. This romantic drama movie is set in 1940s South Carolina. Earlier, The Notebook returned to the online streaming service Netflix. It came back on July 18, 2020, Saturday at 12:01 am PT.

The film revolves around mill worker Noah Calhoun and a rich lass Allie, who are in love with each other. However, the girl’s parents do not approve of their relationship. Later on, Noah goes to serve in World War II, which marks the end of their affair. Meanwhile, Allie gets involved with a young and rich man and plans to spend her life with him. When Noah comes back to his town, things take a different turn.

Also Read| Is 'The Notebook' Based On True Story? Know All About The Film

Also Read| Where Was The Notebook Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Ryan Gosling Starrer Revealed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.