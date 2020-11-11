Where Was The Notebook Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Ryan Gosling Starrer Revealed

2004's American film The Notebook is a romantic drama which was headlined by Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. The highly-acclaimed Hollywood film had filmmaker Nick Cassavetes at its helm while its screenplay was jointly written by Jan Sardi and Jeremy Leven. Along with its love story which is based on the 1996 novel by Nicholas Sparks, the Nick Cassavetes directorial was also lauded for the scenic locales it was filmed at. However, if you do not know where was The Notebook filmed, then read to find out all the details about The Notebook shooting locations.

The Notebook filming locations revealed

According to a report by Sciway.net, Nick Cassavetes's award-winning film The Notebook was majorly filmed at several beautiful locations across South Carolina, USA. The film was shot during late 2002 and early 2003 in South Carolina as well as Quebec, Canada. The production offices of the film were reportedly set up in North Charleston's old Naval Base. Although the film's plot is based in and around the Seabrook Island of South Carolina, the shooting of the Ryan Gosling starrer did not take place in the Seabrook area. Many scenes set in the Seabrook Island were actually filmed in the town of Mt. Pleasant, which is located in the suburb area of Charleston. Furthermore, other shooting locations of The Notebook include Edisto Island, Cypress Gardens, Rice Hope Plantation in Georgetown County and Sarah Lawrence College.

About 'The Notebook'

One of the highest-grossing films of all time, The Notebook has achieved a cult status over the years. The Nick Cassavetes directorial showcases a young couple's love story set in the 1940s. However, their story is narrated by an elderly man from a notebook to a nursing home student. Alongside Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, the film's cast also boasts of James Garner, Gena Rowlands, Joan Allen, James Marsden and many more in pivotal roles. In addition to being a blockbuster hit, The Notebook review from film critics as well audience was also positive. Although back in 2015, it was reported that CW is planning to come up with The Notebook series, there has been no official update about the same.

