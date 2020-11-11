Ryan Gosling's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Actor? Take The Quiz & Find Out

Ryan Gosling has turned a year old on Thursday, November 12. The iconic actor has essayed distinct roles onscreen and impressed audiences with his exemplary acting prowess. On the occasion of Ryan Gosling’s birthday, we have created a fun trivia quiz on the life of the actor. Take the quiz and find out how well do you know him.

The Ultimate Quiz on Ryan Gosling’s birthday

1) Canadian actor Ryan Gosling has become one of the A-listers of Hollywood today. However, with which of the following kids' show did he kick-start his career?

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

The Mickey Mouse Club

Kung Fu: The Legend Continues

PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal

2) In which of the following movie Ryan Gosling essayed the role of a teen killer who is trying to run away from an older detective?

Remember The Titans

The Believer

Murders by Numbers

The Slaughter Rule

3) Which of the following movie became the most iconic romantic films of his career?

Titanic

Notting Hill

City of Angels

The Notebook

4) In the film, Lars and the Real Girl, Ryan Gosling essays the role of a guy who falls in love with?

Life-size doll

Journalist

Barbie impersonator

Riot Grrrl

5) Ryan Gosling was born to Thomas Ray Gosling, a travelling salesman for a paper mill, and Donna, a secretary, in ____.

New York

London

Canada

Las Vegas

6) As a child, Ryan Gosling suffered from which of the following disorders?

Anxiety

Depression

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

Dyslexia

7) Ryan Gosling dropped out of college to pursue his career in acting. Do you know how old he was when he decided to leave high school?

Fourteen

Fifteen

Sixteen

Seventeen

8) Which of the following hit song is included in Ryan Gosling’s discography?

You Always Hurt the One You Love

I Will Always Love You

Never Enough

You are My Sunshine

9) Ryan Gosling was a part of which of the following musical drama?

Singing in the Rain

La La Land

The Greatest Showman

A Star is Born

10) Which of the famous astronaut’s role was played by Ryan Gosling?

Michael Collins

Alan Shepard

Neil Armstrong

John Glenn

Answer Key:

The Mickey Mouse Club

Murders by Numbers

The Notebook

Life-size doll

London

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

Seventeen

You Always Hurt the One You Love

La La Land

Neil Armstrong

