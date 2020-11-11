Ryan Gosling's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Actor? Take The Quiz & Find Out

Ryan Gosling has turned a year old on Thursday, November 12. The iconic actor has essayed distinct roles onscreen and impressed audiences with his exemplary acting prowess. On the occasion of Ryan Gosling’s birthday, we have created a fun trivia quiz on the life of the actor. Take the quiz and find out how well do you know him.
The Ultimate Quiz on Ryan Gosling’s birthday
1) Canadian actor Ryan Gosling has become one of the A-listers of Hollywood today. However, with which of the following kids' show did he kick-start his career?
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- The Mickey Mouse Club
- Kung Fu: The Legend Continues
- PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal
2) In which of the following movie Ryan Gosling essayed the role of a teen killer who is trying to run away from an older detective?
- Remember The Titans
- The Believer
- Murders by Numbers
- The Slaughter Rule
3) Which of the following movie became the most iconic romantic films of his career?
- Titanic
- Notting Hill
- City of Angels
- The Notebook
4) In the film, Lars and the Real Girl, Ryan Gosling essays the role of a guy who falls in love with?
- Life-size doll
- Journalist
- Barbie impersonator
- Riot Grrrl
5) Ryan Gosling was born to Thomas Ray Gosling, a travelling salesman for a paper mill, and Donna, a secretary, in ____.
- New York
- London
- Canada
- Las Vegas
6) As a child, Ryan Gosling suffered from which of the following disorders?
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
- Dyslexia
7) Ryan Gosling dropped out of college to pursue his career in acting. Do you know how old he was when he decided to leave high school?
- Fourteen
- Fifteen
- Sixteen
- Seventeen
8) Which of the following hit song is included in Ryan Gosling’s discography?
- You Always Hurt the One You Love
- I Will Always Love You
- Never Enough
- You are My Sunshine
9) Ryan Gosling was a part of which of the following musical drama?
- Singing in the Rain
- La La Land
- The Greatest Showman
- A Star is Born
10) Which of the famous astronaut’s role was played by Ryan Gosling?
- Michael Collins
- Alan Shepard
- Neil Armstrong
- John Glenn
Answer Key:
- The Mickey Mouse Club
- Murders by Numbers
- The Notebook
- Life-size doll
- London
- Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
- Seventeen
- You Always Hurt the One You Love
- La La Land
- Neil Armstrong
