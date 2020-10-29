Is Ryan Gosling In Holidate? Fans Claim To Have Spotted The Actor In The Netflix Film

The holiday season is upon us and Netflix is helping its subscribers gear up for it with some amazing holiday movies. Holidate is the new Netflix rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey which has initiated millions of Netflix subscribers into the holiday mood. The film was released on the platform on October 28 and fans on Twitter have been swooning over cheesy and iconic moments in the film ever since. However, many of the films viewers were amused when they thought they had spotted Ryan Gosling in one of the scenes in the film. Read on to find out, “Is Ryan Gosling in Holidate?”

Is that @RyanGosling down the freezer aisle in #holidate ??? 🤣 — unlucky (@pen_just) October 28, 2020

So, @RyanGosling, DO you do your own shopping?! #Holidate — Kelly Green aka SWM (@SeaWorldMommy) October 29, 2020

Has anyone seen Ryan Gosling behind Sloane at the market? I think I didn’t dreamed it was actually him or his stuntman?😂😂 #HolidateNetflix #Holidate #netflix — ayşenur (@aysenurokul) October 29, 2020

Is Ryan Gosling in Holidate?

Many fans took to Twitter after watching the film and pointed out to a scene in the film, where Emma’s character Sloane is in a department store. In the scene, a guy appears in the background down the freezer aisle and many fans thought that it was Ryan Gosling. But they couldn’t be more wrong. Many fans on Twitter also pointed that although this might come as a disappointment to many fans of the film, Ryan Gosling is not in Holidate.

Some Twitter users stated that the man who was spotted in the background appears to have the side face profile similar to Ryan Gosling’s but he is an extra. Moreover if one heads to Holidate’s IMDb page, Ryan Gosling has not been listed as a Holidate cast member. He is not listed even for guest appearances in the film. In the new holiday film, Australian actor Luke Bracey plays Jackson, who is the male lead.

That’s not Ryan Gosling in #Holidate - not his profile. Willing to bet money. — Dean Nye (@Dean_Nye) October 29, 2020

From the side view really kinda looks like ryan gosling but because him in blur i'm not sure but he REALLY LOOKS LIKE RYAN GOSLING 😭✊ — adina (@adxxiia) October 29, 2020

Holidate: Here’s the premise of the film

In Holidate on Netflix, Sloane (Roberts) and Jackson (Bracey) hate the holidays and constantly find themselves single during this time of the year. Hence when they bump into each other one Christmas they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every occasion in the year. This works out pretty well for Sloane, whose family would not stop pestering her about getting a boyfriend and settling down.

Sloane and Jackson get along extremely well and have all the viewers rooting for them to get together by the end of it. Helmed by John Whitesell, and written by Tiffany Paulsen. Holidate has definitely become the new comfort film around the holiday season. Many fans took to Twitter to express how much they enjoyed the film.

