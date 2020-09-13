Did You Know Paul Rudd Encouraged Leonardo DiCaprio To Star In 'Titanic'?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starrer Titanic is one of the most iconic love stories of all the time. But do you know that Paul Rudd actually convinced Leonardo DiCaprio to take up the project? During one of his appearances on The Gordon Norton Show, Paul revealed how Leo had doubts about taking up the now-famous role, Jack in the movie.

Paul Rudd’s revelation

On the show, when the host asked the Ant Man actor about the rumour about him influencing Leo to sing up for Titanic, he initially denied saying he doesn’t really know if that’s true. However, he recalled one of his conversations with Leo about the movie. It seems that Titanic had a deep connection with Paul Rudd’s life. During his interaction, he said,

I don’t think I had an influence on whether DiCaprio took the role, but sometimes, looking back, you find yourself in some interesting conversations and moments in time. ‘I just got offered this movie, and it’s a big movie’, Leo said. And he had done indie films up to that point. He said, ‘It’s a studio movie, it’s Titanic.'

I said, ‘That’s incredible!’ And I knew a lot about Titanic because my dad just talked about it at the table. And we had a conversation about it and [DiCaprio] was saying, ‘Oh, like I don’t know what I’ll do.’ I remember saying, ‘You should do it!’ I don’t think I had any say, but it is kind of interesting to think back on that. Cause he did it. He did the movie.

About Titanic

Directed by James Cameron, Titanic is a 1997 film that incorporates historical facts while essaying a fictionalised love story based on accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic. The lead actors belong to two different social classes who fall in love after boarding the grand ship during its ill-fated maiden voyage. The story unveils how the 17-year-old aristocrat Rose’s life is saved by a poor artist Jack after the luxurious ships sink in the water. Upon its release, the film was highly acclaimed by both fans and critics alike and it is also regarded as one of the greatest romantic films of all the time.

