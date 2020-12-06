Did You Know That Will Smith Started Working Out Because Of Margot Robbie? Read Details

Suicide Squad, the 2016 American superhero film starred Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and others. Margot Robbie wanted to look her best in the film. Margot started transforming her physique with challenging exercise routines. According to Margot’s trainer, Andie Hecker, Margot rigorously trained two to three hours a day, five days a week for a role in Suicide Squad.

This led to Will Smith also wanted to look as jacked as possible. Will started working out rigorously. In an interview with Men’s Journal, Will Smith and his trainer Aaron Ferguson revealed the actor’s workout routine. They said that the routine they were following was to give Will a set of eight-pack abs. They followed a traditional body-building routine.

With regards to the crunch machine, Aaron said that he would have Will hang off the bar. He would power his legs up above his head to touch the hanging bar before letting them slowly drop back down, keeping his legs straight and his abs tight the entire time. He also added that very few people could do four sets of eight each of this exercise. As far as the diet is concerned, Aaron kept it simple for Will. Will was eating around 3,500 calories a day split into five healthy meals to keep his energy high.

Will Smith also spoke about this when he appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show,. He revealed how when he got the role, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith pushed him to start working out. This was because Margot Robbie was so fit, and he had to match up to it. You can see the video here:

Will Smith is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He started his career in the television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He starred in numerous blockbuster films such as Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness and others. Smith will soon be seen in the upcoming film named King Richard. Margot Robbie was ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses in 2019. Her notable films are The Wolf of Wall Street, Focus, The Legend of Tarzan and the others. Margot will soon be seen in the upcoming film named Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

