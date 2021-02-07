Did You Know The Kardashians Released Their Own Line Of Sillybandz 10 Years Ago?

The Kardashian family or, the Kardashian-Jenner family now, is prominent in the fields of entertainment, fashion design, and business. The Kardashians did receive media attention before the arrival of the Jenners, namely Robert Kardashian, father of Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian. Robert K received media attention due to his friendship with O.J Simpson who was on trial for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson at the time. However, years later the family received media attention once more as Kim Kardashians sex tape with singer Ray J was leaked in 2007.

Since then, the Kardashians have built something of a reality tv & business empire for themselves. However, back when the Kardashians were still trying to 'find their way', they opened a boutique called Dash, tried a Shoedazzle partnership and more. However, did you know that they joined forces with Silly Bandz to make special Kardashian shapes?

this week ten years ago snooki's "a shore thing" was a new york times bestseller and the kardashians released a line of silly bandz pic.twitter.com/hLXV2obZcX — popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) January 26, 2021

Kardashian Sillybandz

The Kardashians began this venture in 2011 when the Sillybandz were extremely popular with kids. However, the Kardashians weren't the only ones who teamed up with Sillybandz, Justin Bieber also had his own Sillybandz collection along with the popular sitcom iCarly and much more. The funny thing about all of this is that it is not a very well known fact that these Sillybandz are still available online for purchasing. The Kardashian Sillybandz include their store logo Dash, the word 'glam', a letter K, a diamond ring. a perfume bottle, a high heel, a set of lips, and silhouettes of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé.

Image courtesy: Silly Bandz website

Keeping up with the Kardashians

Keeping up with the Kardashians, one of the longest-running TV shows in the US, is set to come up with its 20th season next. The series focuses mainly on sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian and their brother Rob along with their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The significant others of the Kardashian sisters have also often appeared on the show.

The series' success has led additionally to the creation of numerous spin-off series, including: Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, Life of Kylie, and Flip It Like Disick. The Kardashians via Instagram announced that the show will end in 2021, after 20 seasons. The 20th and final season is set to premiere on March 18, 2021.

