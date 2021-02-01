Kim Kardashian Shares An Unrecognisable Throwback Pic From 1996, Fans Absolutely 'love It'

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame Kim Kardashian, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram on Sunday, to share a major throwback picture. Along with the adorable picture, the actor penned a note as she went on to describe the post and her outfit in it. On seeing the post, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian shared an unseen picture which is too cute to miss. In the picture, she can be seen striking a pose looking all glamorous, and is all smiles for the camera. She is seen donning a sky blue t-shirt with dark borders and a navy blue mini pleated skirt. She completed the look with a choker, bangles and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also went on to describe her outfit, accessories in the caption section. She wrote, “1996! It’s the outfit from Judy’s, candy necklace and barrettes for me”. Take a look at Kim Kardashian's Instagram post below.

As soon as Kim Kardashian shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice. The post went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went all gaga over the picture, while some all commented on how stunning the actor looked back then. One of the users wrote, “It’s so 90s. I love it ðŸ˜©â¤ï¸”. While the other one wrote, “OMG, Kim looks so stunning in this pic”. Fans also commented with many happy emojis. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this picture, Kim Kardashian went on to share several throwback pictures. Earlier to this picture, the actor shared an unseen post with her sister Kourtney Kardashian where they look truly unrecognizable. The two can be seen looking right into the camera giving a poker face look. Along with the picture, she wrote, “it’s the brows for me”. Check out the post below.

