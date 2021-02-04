Man Who Robbed Kim Kardashian In Paris Shares Chilling Details In Tell-all Book

Yunice Abbas who is believed to be one of the 12 men involved in a robbery at beauty mogul Kim Kardashian’s luxury apartment in Paris four years ago has released a book. The 67-year-old man was one of the men who were arrested for stealing jewels after surprising Kardashian in the luxury house she had rented to attend the Fashion Week. In the book titled ‘I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian’, Abbas has no plans to contest the charges at a trial prosecutors are hoping will begin this year.

Robbery at Kim Kardashian's apartment in Paris

The burglary that had taken place in Kim's house is regarded as one of the biggest robberies in France with the thieves stealing valuables worth nine million euros ($10.8 million) as per the media reports. Most of the valuables stolen by the thieves were never found to date except a diamond-encrusted cross that was recovered by the cops which Abbas eventually dropped while leaving the crime scene in his bike in a hurry. Apart from Abbas, his team comprised of other fellow men aged 60 to 72 who were involved in the crime together.

Abbas along with the men entered Kardashian's apartment at around 2:30 am on the night of October 3, 2016, when the robbery took place. While giving account details of the robbery, the Keeping up With the Kardashians star informed the police then that one of the men who was wearing a jacket with police insignia had tied her up with plastic cables and adhesive tape so that she cannot shout and seek out help from the neighbours. Later she was made to sit in the bathtub till the entire robbery was not finished. In the book, Abbas mentioned,

"It went fast, maybe five, six, seven minutes, from entry to exit, because everything went smoothly. Nobody interfered, the victim handed over the jewels without resistance."

Being the last to leave the apartment with the valuables, Abbas confessed that he was the one to confront the police patrol van. An excerpt describes how Kim attempted to dial 911 in place of France’s emergency number, 112. "Not very efficient when you are in Paris," he joked.

"I was shutting the door and they looked at me, so I gave a little sign, like a salute. "They were just on one of their rounds, but obviously I was nervous. I looked calm, or at least I tried to, and it worked."

After three months, all 12 men were arrested by the police and charged with burglary. After being locked up behind the bars for 22 months, a judge released him on health grounds, and Abbas now hopes that he will be shown leniency by the jury after he underwent heart surgery.

