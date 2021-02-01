Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Writes Sweet Message On Toilet Paper Roll, Netizens In Awe

Socialite and makeup mogul Kim Kardashian is an avid social media user and often gives her fans a sneak-peek into her life. Apart from promoting her makeup brand KKW Beauty, she also uploads fun pictures and videos of her children. Recently, she shared a picture of a sweet message that her daughter North had scribbled on a toilet paper roll. Scroll to know what thew sweet message was.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's writes a sweet message for her mom

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West wrote 'I love you' on a toilet paper roll. This sweet message melted Kim's heart as she shared the picture with fans on Instagram and wrote a cute message in return for her. In the caption of the post, Kim wrote that she loves North forever.

This post by Kim garnered over 1.9 million likes within hours of uploading and is still counting. Several of her fans found North's unique way of expressing love to be very cute. One of her fans has commented that there is nothing like a daughter's love while several of her fans are commenting using the red heart emojis. Check out their reactions here:

Kim Kardashian's Instagram has over 5000 posts and all these posts let her fans and followers know what she is up to. Her feed is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She also shares snippets from her family reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Earlier to this, Kim shared a series of pictures from a girls' trip she had with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. She is seen wearing an olive green bikini in the pictures.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame made headlines recently with the news that she and Kanye West are reportedly getting a divorce. According to a report by PageSix, Kim has not worn her wedding ring for a long time. Rapper Kanye West has also become uncomfortable with Kardashian's lifestyle and is over the family. West has also claimed that the Kardashians were forcing him to get psychiatric treatment. The report has also stated that he was not too enthusiastic about Kim's birthday as well. He reportedly appeared reluctantly and would not appear in any of the pictures as well.

Image courtesy- @kimkardashian Instagram

