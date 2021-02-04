Kim Kardashian Is No Longer In Contact With Kanye West; Divorce Rumours Intensify - Report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly stopped couple counselling, last month and will soon head for a divorce. Ahead of this divorce, Kim is reportedly no longer in contact with Kanye and is more focused on taking care of kids and her law career. Find out more details about this story below.

Kim Kardashian no longer in contact with Kanye ahead of divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship has been making headlines for the last few months. According to several reports, Kim and Kanye are heading for a divorce and the two have already begun living their separate lives. According to People’s report, a source close to the couple claims that Kim Kardashian has had very less to no contact with Kanye.

This news comes after the media portal also reported that the estranged couple has stopped attending marriage counselling sessions. The report further states that Kim is not much bothered with this new arrangement and is okay with the idea of raising their kids alone. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating back in 2012. Now, the two share four kids together, namely – North (7), Chicago (3), and their two sons Saint (5) and Psalm, who will turn 2 years old in May.

The report also suggests that Kim Kardashian is busy focusing on her career law degree and her kids. The beauty mogul is happy to be focusing on these two aspects and is also keeping herself busy with her work. The source further claims that Kim does have a divorce plan in place and she will file her plea soon. The upcoming and last season of the KUWTK is expected to dive deep in Kim and Kanye’s relationship, claims the source.

Kim K and Kanye West’s relationship issues

Last month, many media portals reported that Kim and Kanye are heading for a divorce. The news broke after reports stating that the couple is not attending marriage counselling sessions anymore. One of the major reasons for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s split is Kanye’s disastrous 2020 Presidential campaign. During his first rally, the rapper ended up talking about how he and Kim were close to aborting their daughter North.

A few days after the rally, Kanye West went on an explosive Twitter rant in which he talked about not liking Kim posing for the Playboy magazine back in 2007. In his tweets, he also claimed that his children would never do the same. He also asked his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, to stop calling him. The tweets even led to Kim Kardashian confirming that Kanye was suffering from Bipolar disorder.

