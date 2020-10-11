Did You Know THIS Movie Of Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Starred Amitabh Bachchan?

Leonardo DiCaprio's Body of Lies is an action thriller film that revolves around the attempts of the CIA and Jordanian Intelligence to catch a terrorist in the Middle East. The movie was directed by acclaimed director Ridley Scott, while the plot of the film based on the novel of the same name by David Ignatius. Body of Lies stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe, and Mark Strong in the lead roles. According to IMDb, Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan was considered for the role of Hani that eventually went on to Mark Strong. Read on to know what happened after Amitabh was pursued for the role in Body of Lies.

Leonardo DiCaprio's movie that almost starred Amitabh Bachchan

Around July 2007, Amitabh Bachchan made news for possibly starring in Ridley Scott's movie Body of Lies starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe. HT's 2007 article reported that Amitabh Bachchan had received an email offer from Mira Nair's office stating that they are considering him for a part. However, Amitabh Bachchan had stated to the Indian news agency that an email offer from a third party isn't enough for him to finalise a role as someone from Ridley Scott's unit should approach him to talk about the role.

Amitabh Bachchan added that it is impossible for him to shoot in September as he was shooting for the Sarkar sequel during that time. However, he had asked them to send him a copy of the script so that he gets an idea about his role or the theme. So, there was no question of saying yes or no when he hadn't seen the movie script itself. However, the role for which Amitabh Bachchan was approached went on to Mark Strong. The role was for the part of Hani from Jordanian Intelligence.

Leonardo DiCaprio's Body of Lies trivia

Leonardo DiCaprio's Body of Lies was released in 2008. The movie was a thriller-drama film and explored the coexisting tension between Western and Arab societies. One of the lesser-known facts about the film is that Mark Strong had initially turned down the role of Hani because his wife was pregnant, but he had later he changed his mind after his wife encouraged him to take up the role. Mark Strong played Hani Salaam, who was the intelligence chief and director of the Jordanian General Intelligence Directorate. Body of Lies also marked the comeback of Leonardo DiCaprio & Russell Crowe who collaborated again after 13 years. They were last seen in The Quick and the Dead in 1995. Leonardo DiCaprio had to wear brown contact lenses for his role and had also dyed his hair black.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock

