Leonardo DiCaprio’s Hilarious Memes That Will Leave Fans Laughing Out Loud

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the finest American actors and producers. DiCaprio began his career by appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s. In the early 1990s, he played recurring roles in various television series, such as the hit sitcom Parenthood. He had his first major film role in This Boy's Life (1993), and the actor has never looked back since. Having been in the industry for over three decades, the actor is always in headlines be it for his movies or social work. But over the past years, DiCaprio has become popular for memes made on his scenes from different movies. He is even called 'meme king' by many on the internet. Check out some of his well-known drinking memes made from Leonardo DiCaprio's funny scenes.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s drinking memes

Leonardo DiCaprio’s climax scene from Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained has become a subject for many hilarious memes. A scene where the actor has made a very sarcastic and funny expression, holding a glass of wine has been going viral on the internet. The meme became so popular on the internet that people have even started to wear facemasks having Leonardo DiCaprio’s expression from this movie printed on them.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s pointing finger meme is from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino. The scene comes towards the climax of the movie. Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth and DiCaprio as Rick Dalton is sitting in the latter’s home watching TV. They are watching an episode of The F.B.I. which features Dalton in a guest performance. As the scene starts, Rick Dalton clicks his finger to grab Cliff Booth’s attention who was talking about something else.

The above meme is from The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordon Belfort. The scene has Belfort on his yacht as he gets a visit from two Federal agents. They are there to investigate his monetary transactions. As they are on the port, Jordon Belfort raises his glass from his yacht acknowledging the agents’ arrival and welcoming them. Another scene which became a meme material was when Belfort askes the Federal agents to leave and as they go he throws cash in the air calling it “free coupons” along with informing them that it is their monthly salary.

The iconic raising glass meme is from The Great Gatsby starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Jay Gatsby. The scene has a big build-up as Nick Carraway, played by Tobey Maguire, was wanting to meet Mr Gatsby for a long time. He gets an invitation to the huge party thrown by Gasby every weekend. While at the party, Carraway talks to a person saying that unlike others, he got an actual invitation but has not seen the host. Then the revelation is made that the person he is talking to is Jay Gatsby. He picks up a glass, turns around and introduces himself, with fireworks in the background making it look grand.

