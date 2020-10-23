Rihanna, Travis Scott, Will Smith Bag Honourable Nominations At YouTube Streamy Awards

The YouTube Streamy Awards, also popularly knows as Streamys has now introduced a new Live Series category to honour all the cultural influencers who have kept viewers entertained amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Owing to the crisis, many recording artists and musicians had to figure out alternative ways to entertain fans as live concerts were totally out of the picture. Many Hip-hop representatives resorted to digital platforms to offer internet-breaking presentation and the 10th annual YouTube Streamy Award has now decided to acknowledge them.

Several prominent stars have been included in this year’s notable nominees including Travis Scott, Rihanna and many more. Here’s taking a quick look at the notable nominees of this years’ Streamys. Check out the list below:

YouTube Streamy Awards 2020’s notable nominees

Travis Scott for ‘Travis Scott and Fortnight Present: Astronomical’ (Live Special)

Will Smith (Crossover)

Pepsi’s ‘Gift it Forward with Cardi B’ (Multi-Platform Campaign)

Post Malone for ‘COVID-19 Response Fund’ (Nonprofit or NGO)

Justin Beiber and David Dobrik for ‘Surprising people with Justin Beiber’ (Collaboration)

Liza Koshy for ‘Liza on Demand’ (Scripted series)

Alicia Key for ‘Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys’ (Social Good campaign; Company or Brand)

Kevin Harts for ‘Cold as Balls’ (Branded Content: Series)

Cole Bennett (Cinematography)

Among all this, pop artist Rihanna bagged a whopping three nominations, however, this time it wasn’t for her music. She is nominated thrice for her billion-dollar cosmetic company, Fenty Beauty. The nominations include Fenty Beauty by Rihanna (Brand of the Year), Rihanna’s Summer Fenty Face Tutorial (Brand Engagement) and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna for ‘ASMR snap shadows Tutorial with Amandla Stenberg’ (Branded Content: Video)

The Streamys every year recognises and honours excellence in online content which includes video, action, directing, producing and even writing. The formal ceremony takes place at Los Angeles every year, however this year amid the ongoing pandemic the entire event will be streamed live online. The Streamys 2020 is bankrolled by Ariel Elazar, Alexi Mazareas, Rika Camizianos and Michael Nieporant. Even the founders, Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen are producing the event. The YouTube Streamy Awards will premiere on December 13 on YouTube.

