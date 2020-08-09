Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Departed' Had A Real-life Former Detective As An Advisor

Leonardo DiCaprio's The Departed is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of his career. The Martin Scorsese-directorial, which released in the year 2006, features Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg in lead roles. The American crime film also features Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga, and Alec Baldwin essaying supporting roles.

The Oscar-winning film went on to become a success due to various reasons. One of the highlights of the film was the intricate plot and the actors' performances. However, many fans are unaware that the film had a real-life former detective who was an advisor for the film. Read on to know more details about this story:

DiCaprio's 'The Departed' had a former detective as an advisor

Thomas B Duffy, who is a former Massachusetts State Police Major, is known for his works in the case against the mob boss of South Boston named James Bulger. Duffy worked for Boston for about 30 years and became in expert in investigating organized crime. He was known to be a technical advisor on Leonardo DiCaprio's The Departed.

Not only was Thomas Duffy an advisor for the film but he was also a part of the film as an actor. The former detective made a cameo appearance in the movie. He plays the role of the Governor of Massachusetts.

Matt Damon, who plays the role of Colin Sullivan, in order to know more about his character, worked with the Massachusetts State Police unit of Boston. The actor worked with them on a regular basis by accompanying them on routine patrols. Matt Damon even took part in the drug raids and he underwent extensive training regarding police procedures including how to hunt for a suspect.

The Departed features Leonardo DiCaprio playing the role of William 'Billy' Costigan and Matt Damon essaying the role of Colin Sullivan. The flick won four Oscars that year. Scorsese's direction, the lead actors' performances, the editing and the soundtrack garnered widespread acclaim from critics. The flick earned a total of 60 awards and 129 nominations.

