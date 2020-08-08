Jennifer Aniston Has A Positive Take On 'Friends' Reunion Delay; Here's What She Said

Jennifer Aniston's Friends will soon have a reunion special episode. But it looks like fans will have to wait for some more time. HBO Max's Friends reunion has been pushed ahead due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the cast members, however, were looking forward to filming this month. Amidst all this, Jennifer Aniston has a positive take on the situation. Read on to know more about this story:

Jennifer Aniston on 'Friends' reunion

The iconic sitcom features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in lead roles. In 2019, it was announced that Warner Bros TV was coming up with the reunion and that the upcoming episode would feature the entire cast. In the month of February 2020, HBO confirmed the unscripted reunion special, which is temporarily titled The One Where They Got Back Together.

The Friends cast set to reunite for exclusive HBO Max Special 👏👏👏👏 #FriendsReunion https://t.co/89kTTKSREa pic.twitter.com/hRKIElVxvj — HBO Max (@hbomax) February 21, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, in a conversation with Deadline, spoke about the delay of Friends reunion. She shared that the delay has given them an opportunity to make it exciting and fun than before. Aniston further added that she chooses to see it as a 'half-full glass moment', that the schedule is pushed again. She further mentioned that they are not going anywhere, hinting fans that they will 'never get rid of Friends'. She also told that fans are 'stuck with the cast for life'.

Friends ran almost for a decade. Post the announcement of Friends reunion by HBO, in the month of March, it was announced that filming of Friends was delayed. The date was again pushed ahead recently.

The American sitcom aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 06, 2004. The show lasted for a total of ten seasons. One of the most critically acclaimed sitcoms of all time, the show has around 62 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. It bagged the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy Award in the year 2002.

