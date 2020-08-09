Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Aviator' Had 15 Pages Of Script; Read

The Aviator marked the second collaboration between actor Leonardo DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese. The 2004 American epic biographical drama film was one of the highly anticipated films of DiCaprio at the time. Co-produced by Michael Mann, Sandy Climan, Graham King and Charles Evan Jr, this 2004 film is based on a non-fiction book titled Howard Hughes: The Secret Life, penned by Charles Higham.

The Academy-Award winning film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale, John C Reilly, Alec Baldwin, Alan Alda, and Jude Law in key roles. Many fans are unaware that the screenwriter of the film, John Logan penned around 15 drafts of the script. Read on to know more about this story:

Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Aviator' had 15 drafts of the script

According to online magazine Mental Floss, screenwriter John Logan initially worked on the script of the film that consisted of 225 pages. Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays the lead role in the movie, read each draft and worked with Logan. DiCaprio then discussed the history and read transcripts of the Hughes trials.

The magazine also mentions that Leonardo DiCaprio, John Logan and Martin Scorsese read every page of the script. If the reports are to be believed, then DiCaprio went through the Hughe's part of the script, while on the other hand, John Logan read the other parts. According to the magazine, the screenwriter worked on about 15 drafts in over five years.

There are several other things about the film that are not known to many fans. According to the director, the filming of the movie was completed within a short span of ninety-one days. Also, the movie went on to become the first feature film where DiCaprio's production company was involved.

Leonardo DiCaprio's The Aviator released on December 25, 2004, in the United States. DiCaprio plays the role of Howard Hughes while Cate Blanchett portrays Katherine Hepburn. The film was nominated for eleven Academy Awards and also received other awards including Golden Globe Awards, BAFTA Awards and many more. There are many factors that contributed to the success of the film. The film received widespread acclaim for the actors' performances, cinematography and direction.

