Matthew Perry Spies Huge 'Friends' Billboard, Calls It 'the Show That Doesn't Go Away'

Fifty-year-old Matthew Perry indulged in nostalgia as he came across a big billboard advertising the superhit sitcom Friends. The actor is widely popular for immortalizing the character of the funny and sarcastic Chandler Bing in the show which ended its 10 season run in the year 2004. On Sunday, Matthew posted an image of a billboard in LA advertising the upcoming HBO Max re-run of the popular NBC comedy and wrote, "The show that thanks to all of you, doesn't go away.".

Perry has kept himself self-isolated at home, amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, like most Hollywood celebrities. He has been spreading awareness by telling his fans to follow the rules of social distancing to help combat coronavirus amid the global crisis situation. Matthew Perry recently took to his Instagram and shared a hard-hitting post in the support of the Black Lives Matter protests going in the United States.

In the caption of this post, Matthew Perry wrote "Though I am from Canada, I am a white man living in America, which means I am privileged. I don’t know how to fix everything that is wrong, but I want to learn how to be a better ally for every Black person affected by systemic racism. I intend to put my money where my mouth is, but for now, allow me to say: #BlackLivesMatter".

Apart from this, pictures of him leaving his house amid the pandemic also have surfaced on the internet and has left netizens in shock as he looked unrecognizable. Matthew had been practicing self-isolation at his Malibu house during the lockdown and just as he stepped out with a cigarette between his fingers, the actor was clicked by the paps. Chandler, his 'Friends' character name, was dressed in jogging tracks, a T-shirt, and a baseball cap as he stepped out for his essential outing in the locality.

I'd very much like to be Matthew Perry, someone with a dad bod. I think I'm on the right path. pic.twitter.com/iHMyPwilrS — Jan (@eccentric_lad) June 11, 2020

On the work front

Matthew Perry and his other Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc will soon be seen in a Friends reunion special. However, it has been reported that HBO Max, the streaming service which will air the FRIENDS Reunion Special is restricted only to the United States of America.

