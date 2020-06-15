'FRIENDS' Cast On TikTok? Lookalikes Recreate Hilarious Thanksgiving Episode; Watch

The FRIENDS cast is now on TikTok. We kid you not, six TikTok users who have an uncanny resemblance to the show’s cat have recreated one of the Thanksgiving episodes on the video streaming app. This video has gone viral. In this episode, all six friends have to list down all States of America.

'FRIENDS' cast look-alikes recreate Thanksgiving episode

FRIENDS is an American sitcom that has found its permanent place in pop culture. The show’s universal theme has helped it resonate in different parts of the world. Even though the show ended ages ago, its craze among people is just on the rise. A recent example of the show’s popularity was seen on the video streaming app, TikTok.

Also read | Matthew Perry Spies Huge 'Friends' Billboard, Calls It 'the Show That Doesn't Go Away'

Six TikTok users who bear an uncanny resemblance to the FRIENDS cast recreated one of the show’s popular episodes. These TikTok users chose to recreate the episode, “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs”. This is the eighth episode from Season 7. These FRIENDS cast look-alike recreated the first scene from this episode and nailed it.

Apart from choosing similar costumes, the TikTok users also made sure to match their expressions to each of the characters. This TikTok video has more than 30,000 likes on Instagram. Watch the entire recreated FRIENDS episode here.

Also read | Courteney Cox's Pictures With Her Friends From 'FRIENDS' Show Are #goals

One of the best news that 2020 has given us till now is that the FRIENDS cast getting back together for a special episode. This news brought great joy to FRIENDS fans across the globe. This special episode will bring all the castmates together, namely Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

This special episode was supposed to be shot in May. But unfortunately, its shoot has been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. After news of this special episode broke, it was speculated that the cast will be once again playing their original characters. But according to several media portals, the episode will likely be an interview of the six members talking about the show’s legacy and some special on-screen moments.

Also read | Has FRIENDS Cast Recorded A Secret 90-minute Special For The Reunion?

Also read | Jennifer Aniston Is 'impressed' With 'FRIENDS' Parody Theme Song By A Fan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.