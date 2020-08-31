'Tenet' Critical Response: How Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic Peg It Against Nolan's Others

Tenet has finally hit the theatres abroad and has received a commendable critical response. With a very high rating on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, Tenet has been called a 'diabolical and confounding spectacle' by critics who have thoroughly enjoyed the plotline, direction, and the actors' performances in the film. Let's take a closer look at how critics on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic have rated the film in comparison to other Christopher Nolan's films.

Also Read | 'Tenet' release date in India: Here's when Nolan-directed flick will release in India

Tenet ratings Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes critics have given the movie a score of 83% with James calling the movie 'director's most ambitious efforts'. Peter Travis, a critic from Rolling Stone, compares the movie's essence to that of a James Bond movie. Peter also mentions many a time the fight scenes in the movie look inspired by Christopher Nolan's film Inception. When talking about comparison with other Nolan's films, Peter mentions that Tenet showcases a shade from all of Nolan's work. The main theme of the movie reflects much on a stigma of - can an unsavable world be saved? Much like its main theme in The Batman Trilogy or the common philosophical hang of Nihilism that fans get to see in every Christopher Nolan film.

Also Read | Did you know The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki 'insisted' on auditioning for 'Tenet'?

James Berardinelli, a Reels view critic, also seems to agree with this notion. He mentions that the film's fight sequence is much like Christopher Nolan's Memento, Inception, and Interstellar and that the film takes inspiration from James Bond films.

Also Read | 'Tenet' cast: A list of the actors and the characters they play

Tenet ratings Metacritic

Moving on to Metacritic, the film scores a 70 on the site, giving it a 'Generally favourable review'. Peter Bradshaw, a critic with the Guardian, mentions that the film is not as challenging as 'the early masterpiece Memento from 2000' but still states that the film has its own aspect of awe.

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna pens appreciation post for mom Dimple Kapadia with a BTS video from 'Tenet'

Jordan Farley, a critic for games radar+, mentions almost the same thing. The general review of Tenet, as understood by the average comparison of all critics, is that when compared to other Christopher Nolan movies, Tenet seems to take inspiration from almost all of Nolan's film, while some critics found this a bit repetitive, Tenet is arguably much like all his films if not a mixture.

Tenet Cast

Tenet cast includes actors like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. As per many analysts and reports doing the rounds, the film is also expected to earn $25-30 million internationally over its first five days.

Promo Pic Credit: Tenet's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.