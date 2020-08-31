Christopher Nolan's Mainstay Michael Caine Shares His 'Tenet' Review

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet is a spy film. After being delayed several times, the much-anticipated movie is getting a theatrical release worldwide at different dates. Now Michael Caine, who has worked with Nolan multiple times, made a claim about the movie.

Michael Caine makes a massive claim about Christopher Nolan’s 'Tenet'

Tenet is releasing at many places globally, with the coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown being easied down at various locations. Following its release, along with many people, Michael Caine gave his review of the movie. He took to his official Twitter handle and called Tenet “the best action film ever” along with praising Christopher Nolan. Caine star as Sir Michael Crosby, a British Intelligence officer, in Tenet. Check out his tweet.

Chris Nolan has done it again.

Tenet is the best action film ever. — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) August 27, 2020

Michael Caine has been a frequent collaborator of Christopher Nolan. The filmmaker has helmed 11 movies till now, and Caine has worked with him in around eight of them. They first worked together in Batman Begins (2011), in which the actor played Alfred Pennyworth, trusted butler of Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne / Batman. Caine went on to play the character in The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). He has appeared Nolan’s films like The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar, and recently in Tenet, along with having a small voice cameo in Dunkirk.

'Tenet' audience review

Tenet has released in multiple countries, from August 26, 2020. It is slowly reaching worldwide audiences. Word of mouth on the film is out. Tenet has received mostly positive reviews, with a few people citing that it did not live up to the expectation. Currently, it has an 8 out of 10 ratings on IMDb and has a critics score of 82 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Check out a few audience reviews of the movie.

Tenet is on another level of marvelous multi layered brilliance & its confusing til the last 10 minutes and everything just falls into and you just sit back and marvel at how's it's put together 😍💯 #TENET #tenetreview — Ramya Subhashinie ❤️ (@blxckfame_) August 28, 2020

Went to see #TenetMovie and was utterly dissapointed. The audio mixing made the dialogue unintelligible and action sequences were straight up confusing. The whole thing was a convoluted mess. Once again, the critics were completely out of touch.#tenetreview — Samuel Port (@sammyptweet) August 30, 2020

i saw @TENETFilm i was not thrilled. too slow in the first part of the film and frenectic in the second part. but it's not bad. 6.5 / 10. #Tenet #Tenetreview #MovieReview — Nicola Doccu (@DoccuNicola) August 26, 2020

About 'Tenet'

Tenet cast features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. It is an espionage thriller that shows an operative of an organization known as 'Tenet', trying to prevent World War III with the help of "time inversion" technic. The movie is said to be releasing in India on September 18, 2020.

