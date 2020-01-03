Dine Like A Star In These Lavish Celebrity-owned Restaurants In The USA

California is home to many Hollywood stars. Hence, it is no surprise that when chefs moved on to get the celebrity status, the state would draw the best of them. Throughout the Golden State, visitors can dine like a star at these top tables run by the biggest names in the culinary world. Check out some of the celebrity-owned restaurants in the United States of America:

San Francisco bay area

Chef Michael Mina: 2020 marks Chef Michael Mina’s first venture into the wine country with the opening of his Wit and Wisdom Tavern at the Lodge at Sonoma. The modern American eatery will focus on wood-grilled meats and delicious seafood.

Iron Chef Morimoto: Fans of the classic Iron Chef show can taste Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s genius at Morimoto Napa. The stylish contemporary restaurant is a perfect backdrop for the exquisite sushi dishes coming straight out from the kitchen.

Central Coast

Clint Eastwood: The restaurant at Clint Eastwood’s historic Mission Ranch in Carmel will make your day with its focus on American cuisine and ambience that includes views of sheep grazing on coastal meadows, stunning sunsets and a lively sing-along piano bar.

Hearst Castle: For a different spin on Hearst Castle, book a private wine-paired dinner in one of the property’s guest cottages, followed by a movie-in Mr Hearst’s personal theatre. The ornate 50-seat theatre was one of Hearst’s favourite rooms in the castle.

Los Angeles

George Lopez Brewing Co: Located in Torrance’s first multi-concept brewery and food hall, the George Lopez Brewing Co. serves authentic Mexican style beers, while the George Lopez Chingon Kitchen dishes up traditional Mexican eats and eclectic sides.

Wolfgang Puck: Wolfgang Puck owns the famous Spago and his CUT restaurant in Beverly Hills recently earned its first Michelin star. The menu puts a spin on the traditional steakhouse with a variety of cuts of meat.

San Diego

Addison Del Mar: Led by Executive Chef William Bradley, one of just 160 chefs worldwide to hold the title Relais and Chateaux Grand Chef, Addison Del Mar just recently received a Michelin star, making it the only San Diego restaurant to hold the honour.

