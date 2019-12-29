Chef Ainsley Harriott Awarded MBE, Fans Think Its Because Of This Iconic Clip

English chef, television presenter, and entertainer Ainsley Harriott has bagged The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, MBE, in the Queen's New Years honours. The chef is universally adored and considered a legend of a man. The culinary genius's recent achievement has made his fans speculate on the reason behind it. Most are connecting the dots to an incident when Harriott met an elderly woman named Lizzie and made her day by cooking for him. Netizens have been claiming that Harriott's gesture for the lady might be one of the reasons why she wrote his name in the nominations to the Queen of England.

In the television video which went viral Harriott is seen speaking to Lizzie as he surprisingly walks into her home in her home with a pleasant surprise saying: "Why, helloooo Jill! How are you my love? We got a lovely buffet coming for you my darling. We got pancakes with strawberries, little bit of eggs benedict, and a nice smoothie to get you go!".

Netizens share iconic clip of Ainsley Harriott

Sharing the iconic clip, a user wrote on Twitter: "Ainsley Harriott to collect his MBE by walking into Buckingham Palace wearing a chef's hat, flipping a frying pan and saying 'why helllllooooooo Liz.......!". A second fan said: "Ainsley Harriott has been awarded an MBE for his services to Jill based memes... #NewYearHonours,". While another added: "Ainsley Harriott gets an MBE. Can't wait to seem him collect the title...". Take a look at the responses.

the fact the queen has watched and given ainsley harriott an MBE for ‘why hello jill’ is the real breaking news here ~ DESERVED pic.twitter.com/wKnFQCMcIG https://t.co/vrBlgMynS1 — Barry O'Reilly (@Barry0Reilly) December 27, 2019

Ainsley Harriott when he meets the Queen at Buckingham Palace to collect his MBE. pic.twitter.com/Tfzftpumxc — Olly Allen (@OllyAllen_) December 28, 2019

Ainsley Harriott receives an MBE for services to pan waving in Jill’s front room. Love to see it. — blake (@blake2108) December 27, 2019

Respon\ding to the honour, Ainsley to the media that it reminded of his late mum who would have been very proud of his achievement.

