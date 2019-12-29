The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Chef Ainsley Harriott Awarded MBE, Fans Think Its Because Of This Iconic Clip

Rest of the World News

Chef Ainsley Harriott has been awarded MBE and fans think its because of the iconic clip in which he cooks for an elderly lady named Lizzie who nominated him.

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chef

English chef, television presenter, and entertainer Ainsley Harriott has bagged The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, MBE, in the Queen's New Years honours. The chef is universally adored and considered a legend of a man. The culinary genius's recent achievement has made his fans speculate on the reason behind it. Most are connecting the dots to an incident when Harriott met an elderly woman named Lizzie and made her day by cooking for him. Netizens have been claiming that Harriott's gesture for the lady might be one of the reasons why she wrote his name in the nominations to the Queen of England.

In the television video which went viral Harriott is seen speaking to Lizzie as he surprisingly walks into her home in her home with a pleasant surprise saying: "Why, helloooo Jill! How are you my love? We got a lovely buffet coming for you my darling. We got pancakes with strawberries, little bit of eggs benedict, and a nice smoothie to get you go!".

Read: Pakistan Minister's Bizarre & 'inappropriate' Video Call With TikTok Star Goes Viral

Netizens share iconic clip of Ainsley Harriott  

Sharing the iconic clip, a user wrote on Twitter: "Ainsley Harriott to collect his MBE by walking into Buckingham Palace wearing a chef's hat, flipping a frying pan and saying 'why helllllooooooo Liz.......!". A second fan said: "Ainsley Harriott has been awarded an MBE for his services to Jill based memes... #NewYearHonours,". While another added: "Ainsley Harriott gets an MBE. Can't wait to seem him collect the title...". Take a look at the responses.

Read: Egg-standing Test Goes Viral As 'Ring-of-Fire' Eclipse Crosses Asia

Respon\ding to the honour, Ainsley to the media that it reminded of his late mum who would have been very proud of his achievement.

Read: Top Insanely Awesome Viral Aviation Videos Of 2019 To Watch During Christmas

Read: Video Of A 95-year-old Texas Woman Conducting A Cappella Choir Goes Viral

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM TARGETS ARMY CHIEF
PRIYANKA GANDHI: WE ARE NOT AFRAID
ISHANT ON KOHLI & DHONI AS CAPTAINS
GANGULY HAILS VIRENDER SEHWAG
YOGI ADITYANATH SLAMS UP STUDENTS
VETERAN PACER SIDDLE BIDS FAREWELL