Director Andy Muschietti Defends Unique CGI Style In The Flash, Says It Was Intended

Critics of the DC Extended Universe film, The Flash have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the movie’s computer-generated imagery (CGI) since the release of its trailer. However, director Andy Muschietti has come forward to defend the CGI, stating that it was intentionally designed to appear that way.

3 things you need to know

Andy Muschietti, known for his work in the horror genre, ventures into the realm of big-budget filmmaking with The Flash.

Michael Keaton assumes the role of Batman in The Flash, becoming the oldest actor to portray in live-action.

The cinematic adaptation of The Flash introduces the inclusion of the Flash ring for the first time.

Director talks about the unique visual style

In an interview with Gizmodo, Andy Muschietti explained the reasoning behind the unique visual style of the film. He said, “The idea, of course, is… we are in the perspective of the Flash. Everything is distorted in terms of lights and textures. We enter this ‘waterworld’ which is basically being in Barry’s POV. It was part of the design so if it looks a little weird to you that was intended”.

(Director defends the CGI in the film The Flash | Image: dcuempire/Instagram)

The intention behind the unconventional CGI is to immerse viewers in the perspective of the Flash himself. The distorted visuals are meant to reflect how Barry Allen perceives the world due to his superhuman abilities. Muschietti further clarified that the intentional design choice was also intended to soften the impact of certain intense scenes, such as the sight of babies falling to their death.

The Flash hit the big screen on June 16

The Flash, released on June 16, features a star-studded cast including Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon, Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, and Ezra Miller. The storyline follows Barry Allen as he travels back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, Nora Allen, leading to an alternate timeline where General Zod arrives to destroy Earth, and metahumans do not exist. In his quest to save the world, the Flash teams up with an older version of Batman and Supergirl to combat the Kryptonian threat.