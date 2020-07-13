Travel Quiz: Find Out Your Next Vacation Destination Based On Your Food Choices

Food plays a huge part in any culture. It is a common misconception that an avid travel lover should compromise food. Here’s a quiz, specially designed for foodies to determine where they should vacation next. Here are a few of the cities that have a varied yet different food culture. In the quiz, you have to answer a few questions based on your food preference. The answer to your questions will decide which city you should vacation in next. There are a set of six questions, at the end of which lies the name of the city that you must vacation next for a culinary treat catering especially to your taste. Find out where to travel next, based on your food preferences.

ALSO READ: Cooking Quiz: Do You Know All Food Hacks To Be Masterchef In Kitchen? Find Out

Travel Quiz based on food choices

1. What breakfast do you prefer?

Bagel and coffee

Fried eggs, bacon and toast

Toasted cheese and ham sandwich

Fermented Soybeans

Khao Tom

2. What main course do you like?

Pastrami

Shepard’s Pie

Tapas

Sushi

Pad Thai

ALSO READ: Video: Toddler Thanks Mom Every Time She Gives Him Food, Netizens All Hearts

3. What is your go-to drink?

Crazy Shakes

Tea

Mosto

Mugicha

Mango Blizzard

4. Which fast food dish would you crave for?

Cheese Pizza

Fish and chips

Patatas Bravas

Ramen

Meat Burger

5. Which of these desserts would you love to devour?

Cheesecake

Eton Mess

Crema Catalana

Rice puffs

Mango sticky rice

ALSO READ: National Garlic Day 2020: Let's Raise Our Hats To Dishes Made With Garlic

6. How would you like to eat your eggs?

Moroccan Benedict

Scotch egg

Scrambled eggs

Rolled Omelette

Fried egg (Kai Dao)

Answer bank to Travel Quiz based on food choices

Mostly 1: New York

Bagel and coffee, Pastrami, Crazy Shakes, Cheese Pizza, Cheesecake and Moroccan Benedict are most frequently seen in food menus in New York. Despite being available in many places around the world, these delicacies taste the best with a hint of New York flavour in it. According to your food choices, you must definitely pay a visit to New York in the near future.

Mostly 2: London

Fried eggs, bacon and toast, Shepard’s Pie, Tea, Fish and chips, Eton Mess and Scotch egg are a speciality in London. London’s most well known and most consumed dishes are mentioned above. London, apart from being extremely scenic, is also a treat to the foodies. According to your food choices, you must pay a visit to London in the near future.

Mostly 3: Barcelona

Toasted cheese and ham sandwich, Tapas, Mosto, Patatas Bravas, Crema Catalana and Revueltos (scrambled eggs) are some of the most delicious dishes that are commonly found in Barcelona. Barcelona is a treat to the eyes as well as the stomach. If your food choices are any proof, you must go for a vacation to the beautiful city of Barcelona.

Mostly 4: Tokyo

Fermented Soybeans, Sushi, Mugicha, Ramen, Rice puffs and Rolled Omelete are the most common food choices found in Tokyo. People in Tokyo love the rich flavours that combine to make the tasty dishes mentioned above. According to your food choices, you must pay a visit to Tokyo in the near future.

Mostly 5: Bangkok

Khao Tom, Pad Thai, Mango Blizzard, Meat Burger and Mango sticky rice as well as fried egg (Kai Dao) are mostly loved by the people in Bangkok. These are the most frequently seen food dishes found on the menu of a restaurant in Bangkok. If your food choices are any proof, you must go for a vacation to the beautiful city of Bangkok.

ALSO READ: Traditional Baisakhi Dishes To Relish With Your Friends And Family