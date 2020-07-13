Travel Quiz: Find Out Your Next Vacation Destination Based On Your Food Choices

Quick links:
Food plays a huge part in any culture. It is a common misconception that an avid travel lover should compromise food. Here’s a quiz, specially designed for foodies to determine where they should vacation next. Here are a few of the cities that have a varied yet different food culture. In the quiz, you have to answer a few questions based on your food preference. The answer to your questions will decide which city you should vacation in next. There are a set of six questions, at the end of which lies the name of the city that you must vacation next for a culinary treat catering especially to your taste. Find out where to travel next, based on your food preferences.
Bagel and coffee, Pastrami, Crazy Shakes, Cheese Pizza, Cheesecake and Moroccan Benedict are most frequently seen in food menus in New York. Despite being available in many places around the world, these delicacies taste the best with a hint of New York flavour in it. According to your food choices, you must definitely pay a visit to New York in the near future.
Fried eggs, bacon and toast, Shepard’s Pie, Tea, Fish and chips, Eton Mess and Scotch egg are a speciality in London. London’s most well known and most consumed dishes are mentioned above. London, apart from being extremely scenic, is also a treat to the foodies. According to your food choices, you must pay a visit to London in the near future.
Toasted cheese and ham sandwich, Tapas, Mosto, Patatas Bravas, Crema Catalana and Revueltos (scrambled eggs) are some of the most delicious dishes that are commonly found in Barcelona. Barcelona is a treat to the eyes as well as the stomach. If your food choices are any proof, you must go for a vacation to the beautiful city of Barcelona.
Fermented Soybeans, Sushi, Mugicha, Ramen, Rice puffs and Rolled Omelete are the most common food choices found in Tokyo. People in Tokyo love the rich flavours that combine to make the tasty dishes mentioned above. According to your food choices, you must pay a visit to Tokyo in the near future.
Khao Tom, Pad Thai, Mango Blizzard, Meat Burger and Mango sticky rice as well as fried egg (Kai Dao) are mostly loved by the people in Bangkok. These are the most frequently seen food dishes found on the menu of a restaurant in Bangkok. If your food choices are any proof, you must go for a vacation to the beautiful city of Bangkok.
