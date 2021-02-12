WandaVision Episode 6 Release Time; Find Out When The Latest Episode Drops On Disney Plus

WandaVision has been delivering some great episodes in the past few weeks. Episode 5 of Wandavision was a real head turner and brought about a major twist in the end with the introduction of Quicksilver. It's wasn't the Marvel quicksilver, but rather Evan Peters's quicksilver from the X-men franchise. The sudden inclusion of Evan Peters caught most fans by surprise, but they have received this development very positively. Fans can't wait to find out what happens in the next episode. Read on to find out WandaVision episode 6 release time.

WandaVision Episode 6 Release Time

Many fans have been asking - What time does WandaVision episodes come out? WandaVision comes out every Friday on Disney Plus. Episode 6 of the show will be out on 12th February 2021. You can tune in at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT to watch the show. Take a look at this WandaVision featurette recently released on Youtube below.

WandaVision Episode 6 Spoilers

There are several spoilers being circulated on social media. It's hard to know which ones are true and which ones aren't. Some leaked videos have been uploaded to youtube and other forums as well. As usual, take these leaks with a grain of salt and watch the episodes from the official source Disney Plus. According to these spoilers and videos:

Vision manages to break out of Westview temporarily and asks SWORD to help the people inside, then gets pulled back in.

This episode features Halloween and all the characters dress up in their superhero costumes.

Wanda's son Billy rushes to her and says that Vision is in trouble. Hearing this Pietro says, "It's not like your dead husband can die twice!". Wanda gets angry and throws him with her powers.

Set two weeks after Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision, living their best lives in '50s sitcom-influenced suburbs. This episode rolled the story forward in a major way and left the audience with a lot of questions. Are the X-Men coming into the MCU? Who is the aerospace engineer Monica Rambeau Mentions? Does Rambeau have powers? Is Vision really alive? Hopefully, all these questions will be answered in the next episode.

