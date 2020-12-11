Disney Announcements Galore: The List Of All The Announcements Made By Disney+ Today

Many Disney announcements have been made today by the officials through their social media accounts. Over the course of the past eight hours, the officials have unveiled a list of new Pixar movies, Star Wars-based shows and released the much-awaited clips of some of the most highly anticipated Disney+ Original shows that are set in the famous Marvel Cinematic Universe. This article contains all Disney announcements that have been made in the past half a day.

Here is a list of all Disney announcements for everybody to see:

The first in the list of Disney plus announcements is that of their upcoming Pixar presentation, Raya And The Last Dragon. Judging by the description that has been shared with post, it appears as if the animated feature is set in a fictitious kingdom where all but one dragon is extinct. The main protagonist makes it a mission to find the last one of the kind. Will she be able to do it? Viewers will find out on March 5th, 2021.

Here is the poster of Raya And The Last Dragon:

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Adding to the list of Disney plus announcements made by the streaming service is the newest member of the club that is reserved for Disney Plus Star Wars shows, titled Ahsoka. Ahsoka is going to be based on the popular character of Ahsoka Tano (Played by Rosario Dawson in the live-action Star Wars spin-off series, The Mandalorian). Dawson's Ahsoka, who has proven to be an important character in the Star Wars universe, was hailed for her comic-accurate look. And now, she will be seen getting her own show.

Star Wars: Andor

It would appear as if almost all of the pivotal (and previously relatively overlooked) Star Wars characters are getting their dues in the form of their own spinoff series, with the latest one being Cassian Andor. The post that can be found below is called a sizzle reel by Disney and the announcement regarding the arrival of Andor has been made by compiling scenes featuring Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor is going to be played by Diego Luna.

Star Wars: Bad Batch

In line with the trend of telling stories from the perspectives of the previously overlooked, Lucasfilms has decided to tell the story from the eyes of the clan that is popularly known as "The Bad Batch" in the Star Wars Universe. "The Bad Batch" marks the return of Lucasfilms to the realm of animates series after a hiatus from the same for many years.

With the above three, the list of new Disney Star Wars announcements has been concluded. After the addition of the above three, a total of four new Disney star wars shows that will tell the stories from the different parts of the Star Wars universe will be available on the streaming show from 2022 onwards.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth:

In addition to the Disney Plus star wars shows, it would appear as if the streaming platform will release a National Geographic series with actor Chris Hemsworth. The show, which is titled Limitless, will see the Thor star testing the limits of his physicality and will try to educate the viewers about the path towards a healthier life.

The announcement poster of the same can be found below:

In the recent past, the likes of Alaadin, Lady And The Tramp, Beauty And The Beast and many more Disney classics got a live-action film of their own. And now, the age-old tales of Pinnochio and Peter Pan will also get a live-action retelling. The films feature an all-new cast and will, as is expected of Disney, will be laced with visuals that will fit the scale of the epics. The films will presumably have new, unexplored themes baked into them as well.

Here are those announcement posts:

As was mentioned before, Disney has treated Marvel Fans with new visuals, teasers and posters that are connected to their previosuly-announced list of MCU Spinoff series. Marvel fans, for the first time, got to see visuals from shows like Falcon And the Winter Soldier and Loki. The highly-anticipated second trailer of WandaVision was also released by the streaming juggernaught.

All of them can be found right here:

In addition to all of the Marvel announcements, the studio house also revealed snippets of the upcoming Disney+ Spin Off show, titled Ms. Marvel.

