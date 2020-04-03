'Marvel's Eternals' Villain To Be More Threatening Than Thanos? Fans Speculate

The Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) concluded with Avengers: Endgame. Thanos was the biggest nemesis of the Avengers throughout the saga. He not only defeated them in Avenger: Infinity War, but also emerged as one of the most liked villains by audiences. However, the villain in the upcoming Marvel film the Eternals would be more threatening than Thanos, as per fan theories. Read to know more.

The Eternals villain dangerous than Thanos

Fans are quick to generate theories as soon as any information on a new MCU film is out. The latest one is in the much-awaited film the Eternals. It suggests that the nemesis in it could be far evil than Thanos was. Marvel Studious President, Kevin Feige revealed in an interview that the Deviants would be in the Eternals.

The alien Celestials created the Eternals with an intent for them to be the defenders of Earth. But they also created the Deviants, their destructive counterparts. The Deviants are also termed as ‘the changing people’ and are humanoids. The Eternals and the Deviants have been at war with each other since the first comic book issue of The Eternals in July 1976.

The Deviants are for the most part hideous, with each member of their race possessing some random physical and cosmetic mutation. Some of the mutations can give them superhero abilities. The Deviants are religious and admirers the Dreaming Celestial (He who sleeps in darkness). They consider him as their creator and claim that he granted them authority over the Earth, an agreement which they assume was later broken by the betrayal of the other Celestials.

The Deviants had developed advanced technology like genetic engineering when humans were still residing in caves. Some have the power to observe, adapt and change as per their opponent. It is similar to the Skulls, which were seen in Captain Marvel.

The Eternals have an ensemble cast of Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, and Kit Harington. The question, where they were during the whole time will reportedly be answered in the movie. Directed by Chloé Zhao, it is scheduled to release on November 6, 2020.

