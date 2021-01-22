When Will 'Dinosaurs' Be On Disney Plus? Find Out What Is The Released Date Of The Show

The ABC show Dinosaurs which premiered on April 26, 1991, was a fan favourite among the young generation of the 90s. The show was originally conceived by Jim Henson, who sadly passed away less than a year before the show premiered. At the time Dinosaurs maintained the trappings of a traditional television sitcom but at the same time, it was being wholly original and was unlike anything you’d ever seen. Fans of the show were overjoyed when the news about the show's arrival on Disney Plus surfaced. Find out, “When will Dinosaurs be on Disney Plus?”

When will Dinosaurs be on Disney Plus?

Fans would be thrilled to know that according to a report in Collider, Jim Henson’s classic Dinosaurs will stream on Disney+ in its entirety on January 29. The 1990s puppet show previously streamed on Hulu. However, executive producer Brian Henson, Jim’s son, is hopeful that the sitcom will “find a bigger and new audience” on Disney’s namesake streaming service.

In an interview with Collider, Brian Henson, the current chairman of The Jim Henson Company, revealed that all four seasons of Dinosaurs will be available to stream on Disney+ on January 29. The chairman also revealed that the show sits very well with Disney+ and their theme of shows and films.

Source: Still from Dinosaurs (ABC)

Dinosaurs show: Learn more about the classic show

The report in Collider further reveals that Dinosaurs originally aired on ABC from 1991 to 1994. The puppet sitcom followed the Sinclairs, a family of dinosaurs in 60,000,003 BC Pangaea. The show followed each member as they navigated the everyday ups and downs of dinosaur life. The Sinclairs often gathered around the television to watch their favourite shows, and much like Insecure or Dear White People, the Henson series featured scenes from these fictional programs.

Other fun Disney Plus shows

The streaming service Disney Plus is gaining popularity very quickly among streaming viewers. The platform has some impressive titles and films. Some of its most popular recent releases were WandaVision and The Mandalorian. WandaVision is a miniseries from MCU and The Mandalorian is the larger than life saga of Mando, from the Star Wars multiverse. Here's a list of some of the other popular titles on the site.

