Disney Quiz: Can You Identify Some Of These Iconic Disney Sidekicks?

Disney princesses have been one of the biggest obsessions of most of the girls during their childhood. While most of the Disney princesses have a massive fanbase across the world, characters who play a pivotal role in their lives are their sidekicks. Following a usually common trope of being a bit flawed but fiercely loyal at the same time, Disney sidekicks contribute to the all-embracing message of friendship in a unique way. Thus, with great admiration for the hard work of these fairly less-recognized friends of the princesses, here's a Disney quiz dedicated to some of the best sidekicks of Disney princesses:

Also Read | Disney Quiz: Calling All 90s Kids To Correctly Guess The Disney Movie From Its Villain

Can you identify these Disney sidekicks?

1) We're a trio with three distinct personalities. While one speaks in a British accent, the other is extremely mischievous and the third one is smart and supportive with Maternal instincts. Who are we?

Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather Victor, Hugo, and Laverne Mike, Sulley, and Boo Hubert, Hamish, and Harris

2) While I am tiny and feel tertiary to the whole lose-shoe-marry-prince narrative, I play a crucial role in getting Cinderella to the ball. Also, it doesn't hurt that I am the most adorable animated aminal y'all have ever seen. Who am I?

Gus Abu Bruce Pegasus

3) Pink and loyal, I always try to conquer my fears to help my group through exciting adventures. I am often the unsung hero of Winnie-the-Pooh. Who am I?

Rabbit Eeyore Kanga Piglet

4) I am always worried about tardiness and I believe that the Queen will kill me if I lose track of time. Who am I?

March Hare The Dormouse White Rabbit Cheshire Cat

5) Voiced by the highly celebrated Ellen DeGeneres, I am Nemo's likeable ocean companion, with some epic catchphrases. Who am I?

Marlin Dory Bruce Bubbles

Also Read | How To Get Disney Plus On Samsung TV? Learn The Simple Steps Here

6) I am called one of the best-animated sidekicks of the Disney universe, who lives in an itsy bitsy space but has the power of granting three wishes to my master. Who am I?

Genie Fairy Godmother Elsa Merlin

7) I and Timone came across the collapsed baby Simba in the desert. My heart is even bigger than my stomach. Who am I?

Nala Mufasa Zazu Pumbaa

8) I am dumb but I saved the heart of Te Fiti. Apart from that, I'm considered extremely annoying. Who am 1?

Tamatoa Hei Hei the Rooster Sina Gramma Tala

9) I am a sloth bear who is cuddly and popular. I am protective of Mowgli and his father figure, who can go to any lengths to protect Mowgli. Who am I?

Baloo Bagheera Akela King Louie

10) Voiced by Eddie Murphy, I am Mulan's guardian and protector is a haughty red dragon. Who am 1?

Cri-Kee Shan Yu Mushu Lil Shang

Also Read | Disney Plus Reveals The Fate Of The Infinity Stones Post 'Avengers: Endgame'

Answers:

1) Victor, Hugo, and Laverne from 'The Hunchback Of Notre Dame'

2) Gus from 'Cinderella'

3) Piglet from 'Winnie-the-Pooh'

4) White Rabbit from 'Alice in Wonderland'

5) Dory from 'Finding Nemo'

6) Genie from 'Aladdin'

7) Pumbaa from 'Lion King'

8) Hei Hei the Rooster from 'Moana'

9) Baloo from 'The Jungle Book'

10) Mushu from 'Mulan'

Also Read | 'Avengers: Infinity War' Now Streaming On Disney+, Status Of The Infinity Stones Revealed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.