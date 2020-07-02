Disney Quiz: Calling All 90s Kids To Correctly Guess The Disney Movie From Its Villain

Walt Disney is among the most popular company around the world. Disney movies hold a special place in the hearts of many 90s kids as they grew up watching these movies. Disney movies have some of the most iconic villains in animated as well as live-action films. Take this quiz as check out if you can remember Disney movies by the name of the villain in it.

Also Read | Avengers Quiz: Check Out Which Avenger Are You From The Original Six Members

Disney character quiz: Guess the movie from its villain's name

1. Which movie has Gaston as its villain?

The Beauty and the Beast

White Fang

Dragonslayer

Ratatouille

2. Which movie has Jafar as its villain?

Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves

Aladdin

Cheetah

Bambi

3. Which movie has Oogie Boogie as its villain?

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Mighty Ducks

Hocus Pocus

4. Which movie has Scar as its villain?

George of the Jungle

The Fox and the Hound

The Lion King

The Wild Country

5. Which movie has Shere Khan as its villain?

One Little Indian

The African Lion

Run, Cougar, Run

The Jungle Book

6. Which movie has Governor Ratcliffe as its villain?

Brave

Pocahontas

Enchanted

Pinocchio

7. Which movie has Sid Phillips as its villain?

Toy Story

Treasure Island

Toy Story 3

Tonka

Also Read | Princess Diana Quiz: How Well Do You Remember The Princess Of Wales?

8. Which movie has Monseigneur Claude Frollo as its villain?

Third Man on the Mountain

Bon Voyage!

Newsies

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

9. Which movie has Cruella de Vil as its villain?

The Little Horse Thieves

The Three Musketeers

101 Dalmatians

Return to Oz

10. Which movie has Hades as its villain?

The Little Mermaid

Hercules

Return to Never Land

Angels in the Outfield

11. Which movie has Shan Yu as its villain?

Benji the Hunted

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Mulan

Mighty Joe Young

12. Which movie has Hopper as its villain?

The Love Bug

Mary Poppins

Monkeys, Go Home!

A Bug’s Life

13. Which movie has William Cecil Clayton as its villain?

Tarzan

The Barefoot Executive

Robin Hood

Peter Pan

14. Which movie has Dr. Claw as its villain?

Freaky Friday

Inspector Gadget

The Cat from Outer Space

Midnight Madness

15. Which movie has Stinky Pete as its villain?

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 4

Also Read | Jurassic Park Movie Quiz: Check How Well You Know The Jurassic Park Film Franchise

Disney character quiz guess the movie from its villain Answers

1. Which movie has Gaston as its villain?

The Beauty and the Beast

2. Which movie has Jafar as its villain?

Aladdin

3. Which movie has Oogie Boogie as its villain?

The Nightmare Before Christmas

4. Which movie has Scar as its villain?

The Lion King

5. Which movie has Shere Khan as its villain?

The Jungle Book

6. Which movie has Governor Ratcliffe as its villain?

Pocahontas

7. Which movie has Sid Phillips as its villain?

Toy Story

Also Read | Harry Potter Quiz: Find Out Who Your Perfect Soulmate In Hogwarts Would Be

8. Which movie has Monseigneur Claude Frollo as its villain?

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

9. Which movie has Cruella de Vil as its villain?

101 Dalmatians

10. Which movie has Hades as its villain?

Hercules

11. Which movie has Shan Yu as its villain?

Mulan

12. Which movie has Hopper as its villain?

A Bug’s Life

13. Which movie has William Cecil Clayton as its villain?

Tarzan

14. Which movie has Dr. Claw as its villain?

Inspector Gadget

15. Which movie has Stinky Pete as its villain?

Toy Story 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.