Disney Quiz: Calling All 90s Kids To Correctly Guess The Disney Movie From Its Villain

Walt Disney is among the most popular company around the world. Disney movies hold a special place in the hearts of many 90s kids as they grew up watching these movies. Disney movies have some of the most iconic villains in animated as well as live-action films. Take this quiz as check out if you can remember Disney movies by the name of the villain in it.
Disney character quiz: Guess the movie from its villain's name
1. Which movie has Gaston as its villain?
- The Beauty and the Beast
- White Fang
- Dragonslayer
- Ratatouille
2. Which movie has Jafar as its villain?
- Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves
- Aladdin
- Cheetah
- Bambi
3. Which movie has Oogie Boogie as its villain?
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Mighty Ducks
- Hocus Pocus
4. Which movie has Scar as its villain?
- George of the Jungle
- The Fox and the Hound
- The Lion King
- The Wild Country
5. Which movie has Shere Khan as its villain?
- One Little Indian
- The African Lion
- Run, Cougar, Run
- The Jungle Book
6. Which movie has Governor Ratcliffe as its villain?
- Brave
- Pocahontas
- Enchanted
- Pinocchio
7. Which movie has Sid Phillips as its villain?
- Toy Story
- Treasure Island
- Toy Story 3
- Tonka
8. Which movie has Monseigneur Claude Frollo as its villain?
- Third Man on the Mountain
- Bon Voyage!
- Newsies
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
9. Which movie has Cruella de Vil as its villain?
- The Little Horse Thieves
- The Three Musketeers
- 101 Dalmatians
- Return to Oz
10. Which movie has Hades as its villain?
- The Little Mermaid
- Hercules
- Return to Never Land
- Angels in the Outfield
11. Which movie has Shan Yu as its villain?
- Benji the Hunted
- Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
- Mulan
- Mighty Joe Young
12. Which movie has Hopper as its villain?
- The Love Bug
- Mary Poppins
- Monkeys, Go Home!
- A Bug’s Life
13. Which movie has William Cecil Clayton as its villain?
- Tarzan
- The Barefoot Executive
- Robin Hood
- Peter Pan
14. Which movie has Dr. Claw as its villain?
- Freaky Friday
- Inspector Gadget
- The Cat from Outer Space
- Midnight Madness
15. Which movie has Stinky Pete as its villain?
- Toy Story
- Toy Story 2
- Toy Story 3
- Toy Story 4
Disney character quiz guess the movie from its villain Answers
1. Which movie has Gaston as its villain?
2. Which movie has Jafar as its villain?
3. Which movie has Oogie Boogie as its villain?
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
4. Which movie has Scar as its villain?
5. Which movie has Shere Khan as its villain?
6. Which movie has Governor Ratcliffe as its villain?
7. Which movie has Sid Phillips as its villain?
8. Which movie has Monseigneur Claude Frollo as its villain?
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
9. Which movie has Cruella de Vil as its villain?
10. Which movie has Hades as its villain?
11. Which movie has Shan Yu as its villain?
12. Which movie has Hopper as its villain?
13. Which movie has William Cecil Clayton as its villain?
14. Which movie has Dr. Claw as its villain?
15. Which movie has Stinky Pete as its villain?
