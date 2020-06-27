Jurassic Park Movie Quiz: Check How Well You Know The Jurassic Park Film Franchise

Jurassic Park movie quiz is here. It is based on the movies that are a part of the Jurassic Park or Jurassic World film franchise. If you have watched all the movies from this iconic franchise, take this quiz and test your skills. Only those who are aware of Jurassic Park movie facts and Jurassic Park movie trivia can answer the quiz correctly. Check out the quiz and answers:
Jurassic Park movie quiz
What is the name of the fictional island on which the Jurassic Park is situated?
- Isla Nublar
- Skull Island
- El Dorado
- Atlantis
In the 1993 Jurassic Park film, which is directed by Steven Spielberg, what is the name of the character played by actor Sam Neill?
- Dr. Alan Grant
- Dr Jim Carry
- Dr Ellie Sattler
- Dr Amelia Earhart
In the first Jurassic Park movie of 1993, which dinosaur is first seen by the group when they come to the Park?
- Brachiosaurus
- Triceratops
- Titanoboa
- Pteranodon
In the 1997 flick The Lost World: Jurassic Park, who plays the role of Dr Sarah Harding, Malcolm's girlfriend and a behavioural palaeontologist?
- Julianne Moore
- Jessica Alba
- Vanessa Lee Chester
- Camilla Belle
In the 1997 flick The Lost World: Jurassic Park, which dinosaur tries to hunt down the protagonists in the end?
- Tyrannosaurus
- Brachiosaurus
- Triceratops
- Titanoboa
In the 2001 flick Jurassic Park III, who is the main dinosaur antagonist?
- Spinosaurus
- Tyrannosaurus rex
- Brachiosaurus
- Triceratops
Which of the following dinosaur has not appeared in the 1993 Jurassic Park film by Steven Spielberg?
- Dilophosaurus
- Gallimimus
- Parasaurolophus
- Ornithopoda
In the The Lost World: Jurassic Park, where does Ludlow and the InGen team plan to create another Jurassic Park?
- San Diego, U.S.
- Maui, Hawaii
- Fuerteventura, Canary Islands
- Tayrona National Park, Colombia
ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz
In the 2015 flick Jurassic World, who is the main dinosaur antagonist, that has been created by combining traits from several other dinosaurs?
- Indominus rex
- Megazodius rex
- Stenopelix rex
- Cereberus rex
In the 2015 flick Jurassic World, Owen Grady, a Navy SEAL veteran, and ethologist, is an expert of a particular specie of dinosaurs. What is the name of that dinosaur?
- Velociraptor
- Oviraptor
- Giganotosaurus
- Archaeopteryx
ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details
Answers
- Isla Nublar
- Dr. Alan Grant
- Brachiosaurus
- Julianne Moore
- Tyrannosaurus
- Spinosaurus
- Ornithopoda
- San Diego, U.S.
- Indominus rex
- Velociraptor
ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post
ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.