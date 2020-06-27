Jurassic Park Movie Quiz: Check How Well You Know The Jurassic Park Film Franchise

Jurassic Park movie quiz is here. It is based on the movies that are a part of the Jurassic Park or Jurassic World film franchise. If you have watched all the movies from this iconic franchise, take this quiz and test your skills. Only those who are aware of Jurassic Park movie facts and Jurassic Park movie trivia can answer the quiz correctly. Check out the quiz and answers:

Jurassic Park movie quiz

What is the name of the fictional island on which the Jurassic Park is situated?

Isla Nublar

Skull Island

El Dorado

Atlantis

In the 1993 Jurassic Park film, which is directed by Steven Spielberg, what is the name of the character played by actor Sam Neill?

Dr. Alan Grant

Dr Jim Carry

Dr Ellie Sattler

Dr Amelia Earhart

In the first Jurassic Park movie of 1993, which dinosaur is first seen by the group when they come to the Park?

Brachiosaurus

Triceratops

Titanoboa

Pteranodon

In the 1997 flick The Lost World: Jurassic Park, who plays the role of Dr Sarah Harding, Malcolm's girlfriend and a behavioural palaeontologist?

Julianne Moore

Jessica Alba

Vanessa Lee Chester

Camilla Belle

In the 1997 flick The Lost World: Jurassic Park, which dinosaur tries to hunt down the protagonists in the end?

Tyrannosaurus

Brachiosaurus

Triceratops

Titanoboa

In the 2001 flick Jurassic Park III, who is the main dinosaur antagonist?

Spinosaurus

Tyrannosaurus rex

Brachiosaurus

Triceratops

Which of the following dinosaur has not appeared in the 1993 Jurassic Park film by Steven Spielberg?

Dilophosaurus

Gallimimus

Parasaurolophus

Ornithopoda

In the The Lost World: Jurassic Park, where does Ludlow and the InGen team plan to create another Jurassic Park?

San Diego, U.S.

Maui, Hawaii

Fuerteventura, Canary Islands

Tayrona National Park, Colombia

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



In the 2015 flick Jurassic World, who is the main dinosaur antagonist, that has been created by combining traits from several other dinosaurs?

Indominus rex

Megazodius rex

Stenopelix rex

Cereberus rex

In the 2015 flick Jurassic World, Owen Grady, a Navy SEAL veteran, and ethologist, is an expert of a particular specie of dinosaurs. What is the name of that dinosaur?

Velociraptor

Oviraptor

Giganotosaurus

Archaeopteryx

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



Answers

Isla Nublar Dr. Alan Grant Brachiosaurus Julianne Moore Tyrannosaurus Spinosaurus Ornithopoda San Diego, U.S. Indominus rex Velociraptor

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.