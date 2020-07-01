Princess Diana Quiz: How Well Do You Remember The Princess Of Wales?

Princess of Wales, Princess Diana, the first wife of Prince Charles, was born on 1st July 1961. She passed away in a tragic car accident when she was merely 36 years old. Princess Diana, the apparent heir to the British throne, was the mother of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. As the Princess of Wales, Princess Diana took on some duties on behalf of the queen and was accepted wholeheartedly by the British people.

Fondly known as The People’s Princess, Princess Diana auctioned 79 of her gowns to benefit cancer and AIDS cause. Her charity work began with helping children and youth but she later advocated means to help patients' cancer and mental illness. Her work with AIDS patients is what she is remembered for the most. On the occasion of Princess Diana's birth anniversary, know how well do you remember the Princess of Wales:

Princess Diana Quiz

1. What was Princess Diana’s profession before she got engaged to Prince Charles?

A medical student

A Kindergarten assistant

A Politician

A Scientist

2. Which school did Princess Diana attend?

Oxford University

Yale University

Harvard University

Riddlesworth Hall

3. Which Hollywood star did Princess of Wales dance with at the White House in 1995?

Brad Pitt

Patrick Swayze

John Travolta

Nicolas Cage

4. When did Prince Charles propose to Princess Diana?

April 9, 1988

February 3, 1981

March 21, 1982

July 1, 1980

5. Where did Prince and Princess of Wales get married?

Westminster Abbey

St Paul's Cathedral

St George's Chapel

The Chapel Royal

6. In which city did Princess Diana meet with the fatal car accident?

Paris

London

California

Switzerland

7. Who gave Princess of Wales the nickname “The People’s Princess?”

Prince William

Queen Elizabeth

Prince Andrew

Prime Minister Tony Blair

8. What did Princess Diana do to cause a stir during her wedding vows?

Coughed while saying the vows

Tripped on her dress

Mess up Prince Charles’ name

Nothing

9. What instrument did Princess Diana play?

Piano

Guitar

Cello

Flute

10. What did the press name Princess Diana?

One of the Most Beautiful Women Of All Time (People)

One of the 100 Most Important People of the 20th Century (Time)

One of the 100 Greatest Britons (BBC)

All of the above

The answer key for Princess Diana Quiz

1. A Kindergarten assistant

2. Riddlesworth Hall

3. John Travolta

4. February 3, 1981

5. St Paul's Cathedral

6. Paris

7. Prime Minister Tony Blair

8. Mess up Prince Charles’ name

9. Piano

10. All of the above

