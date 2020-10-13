Mulan Controversy: Disney Defends Filming Live-action Flick In Xinjiang Province

In October, Disney finally responded to the controversy over their recent release Mulan's filming near internment camps in China. Mulan was criticised for filming scenes in the Xinjiang province, where Uighur Muslims and other Muslim minorities have been kept allegedly by force. Recently, Disney president of film production Sean Bailey responded to the same via a letter addressed to Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP and Baroness Helena Kennedy.

In a detailed letter, Sean defended the decision to film in that area and wrote, "In order to accurately depict the unique geography and landscape of China for this period drama, the producers chose to film some scenery in 20 locations throughout the country, including the Kumtag desert in Xinjiang Province". Bailey further added, "It also bears noting that the filming of the desert scenery occurred over a brief four-day period -- compared to 143 days of filming in New Zealand, and the footage comprises 78 seconds of the one-hour and 55 minute film". Scroll down to take a look at the letter:

Disney's corporate policy does not appear to care about the human rights issues affecting the #Uighurs. It seems human rights come second to the corporate policy of not upsetting China. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/3wXVQLuVOf — Iain Duncan Smith MP (@MPIainDS) October 8, 2020

Mulan

The live-action adaptation of the 1998 animated classic narrates the story of Mulan, a brave young woman. Helmed by Niki Caro, this live-action film also stars Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Tzi Ma and Donnie Yen in significant roles. Based on the Chinese folklore ‘The Ballad of Mullan’, the film chronicles the life of a young Chinese maiden, who masks herself as a male warrior in order to save her father’s life.

Along with a digital premiere, Mulan also had a theatrical release in China and other several countries, where theatres have reopened. The movie couldn’t perform well at the Box Office, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, it has generated mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

The opening of the movie in the Chinese theatres did not go as it was expected. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the movie after its second weekend has garnered just $6.5 million. According to the portal, the worldwide earning of the movie is estimated to be $57 million which is far less than its budget of $200 million.

