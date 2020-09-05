Where Was Mulan Filmed? Here Are The Stunning Shooting Locations

Disney’s Mulan was one of the most awaited live-action films releasing in 2020. Mulan was released on Disney Plus on September 4. Since its release fans across the world are mesmerised, not just by the film's engaging and emotional story, but also by its stunning filming locations. Helmed by the Kiwi director Niki Caro, Mulan is based on the Chinese poem The Ballad of Mulan, the story of a female mythical warrior. Fans of the Disney movie will be shocked to know that this live-action remake of the 1998 Disney film is one of the most expensive productions ever made. Read on to find out, “Where was Mulan filmed?”

Where was Mulan filmed?

According to a report in Atlas of Wonders, majority of Mulan has been filmed in New Zealand. The movie was shot in 2018 and the shooting went on for six months. However, aside from the breathtaking landscape of New Zealand, few of Mulan's filming locations were also located in China.

Mulan filming locations in China

Mulan’s hometown

The setting of Mulan’s quaint hometown is inspired by the incredible doughnut-shaped Hakka walled villages located in southern China. These picturesque villages have a series of round communal living houses which are disposed of in clusters so that they can stay more protected. However, the interior courtyard scene was filmed in a studio in New Zealand.

The Imperial City

As opposed to what many people believe, the Imperial City featured in Mulan was not inspired by the Forbidden City in Beijing. It is in fact partly a creation of CGI. Disney also used a massive movie and TV set called Xiangyang Tangcheng. The spectacular colourful Chinese mountains of Zhangye Danxia are also featured in Mulan.

Mulan filming locations in New Zealand

Mulan’s production team gathered an 800 to 900 crew in Mackenzie Country in South Island. Many scenes were filmed in the Tasman River Valley, with Mount Cook also known as Aoraki in the background. At the time the local media had reported that a large fortress set was built in the isolated Ahuriri Valley near the Birchwood Road in North Otago. Omarama in New Zealand was used as a based by the filmmakers as a base for four weeks.

Why was the release of Mulan delayed?

Mulan was scheduled to have a theatrical release in early 2020, but the release was postponed due to COVID-19. The film’s release was also because the lead actor Liu Yifei who portrays Mulan had given public support to police brutal crackdown in Hong Kong against pro-democracy demonstrations. This had triggered a movie boycott movement in China.

