'Love Under The Stars' Filming Location: All The Canadian Locations Shown In The Rom-com

Love Under the Stars is a 2015 comedy romance. The film starred actors Ashley Newbrough, Barry Bostwick, and Wes Brown. Are you wondering, “Where did Love Under the Stars shooting take place”? Here is an insight into the Love Under the Stars filming location.

Filming of Love Under the Stars:

Love Under the Stars was filmed in Canada. Here is an insight into the Love Under the Stars shooting locations:

Victoria, British Columbia:

Some scenes of Love Under the Stars were captured in Victoria, British Columbia, according to IMDb. Victoria is a Canadian city and is the capital of the British Columbia province. It is interesting to note that this city is named after Queen Victoria. Further, it is also the oldest city of the Pacific Northwest region. This city is known for places like the Empress Hotel, Chinatown, Parliament Buildings and several others. This city is also popularly referred to as ‘The Garden City’.

Image Source: Shutterstock

British Columbia:

Some scenes of Love Under the Stars were captured in British Columbia, according to IMDb. British Columbia is a Western province in Canada. This province is located between the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains. It is interesting to note that British Columbia is the third-most populous province of Canada.

Image Source: Shutterstock

More about Love Under the Stars:

The American rom-com Love Under the Stars also stars actors Jessica Harmon, Sylvain Harty, Jaeda Lily Miller, Juliana Monk, Blythe Morrison, Lily Pater, Trent Pryor, Qaeeza Ramji, Chelan Simmons, and Tom Tasse. This film is directed by Terry Ingram. On the other hand, it is co-produced by Kim Arnott, Matt Bierman, Christian Bruyère, Dawn Knight, Robyn Snyder, Fernando Szew, and Stephan Yacobian.

The plot of this film revolves around a young girl named Becca. Becca is a graduate who befriends a shy girl named Emily. While Emily has lost her mother, the young graduate helps her to deal with the loss. While the film features Becca and Emily’s friendship, it also features Becca’s love interest, Nate who is also Emily’s father. While Becca tries to strike a balance between Nate and Emily, she also has to focus on her college thesis.

Image Source: Shutterstock and a still from Love Under the Stars trailer

