Where Was 'East Of Eden' Filmed? Read Details About Locations Of This James Dean Starrer

East of Eden released in the year 1955 with Julie Harris, James Dean, and Raymond Massey in the lead roles. The film was a slice-of-life drama based on the novel by the same name. Back when the film released, it received critical acclaims for the portrayal of the novel. Writing in Empire, William Thomas has written, “Steinbeck himself praised it for reaching the parts his book couldn't. Need a better endorsement? The film was loosely based on the writings of John Steinback when the American author was at a peak of his writing career. Steinback novels were considered too realistic with added humour and imaginative situations. If one is wondering, "Where was East of Eden filmed?" then here are all the details

Where was East of Eden filmed?

East of Eden was about an uncanny, inconsistent young man, who aims at finding himself. The young man is essayed by James Dean. When the film released, it received major accolades in the form of awards and nominations for its storyline. The storyline also gives a moral setting of ‘what is important during the time of distress and war. James Dean’s character shows, in bits and pieces, of romance and responsibilities. He is often seen re-enacting ‘Cain and Abel’ situations in the storyline.

East of Eden shooting location

The film was set in the 20th century, encapsulating the quaint streets, farmlands, and the uptight dressing of California back in the days as per a report in The Californian. East of Eden shooting location includes several areas of Mendocino, California as per the same report. Apart from that, there were wide-angle shots of Monterey County. As per The Californian report, the film’s minor scenes were also shot at locations in the Salinas Valley in California.

East of Eden shooting location right now

Currently, one of the hooting locations, which is Salina’s valley, is under raging forest fires. As per reports in The Californian 48,424 acres of the beautiful Salinas area is under River Fire. However, the film East of Eden shows the area in its most natural form. Filming of East of Eden took place in the early 50s as per reports.

