Dying 'Star Wars' Fan's Final Wish To Watch New 'Star Wars Film Fulfilled By Disney

Hollywood News

A terminally-ill 'Star Wars' fan's final wish of watching Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' before its global release on December 20, was fulfilled by Disney

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
star wars

A terminally ill Star Wars fan from England was recently allowed to be given a private screening of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. The fan and his family's identity have not been revealed in order to maintain anonymity. The unidentified fan's final request was reportedly brought to Disney CEO Bob Iger's notice, and he decided to screen the film especially for him. Interestingly, most of the cast of the film has not yet seen the finished film. 

A terminally ill fan gets to watch Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker before the world does

The patient then shared an official statement thanking Disney for granting his wish. He thanked everyone that has helped to make the private screening happen. The terminally ill fan wrote that with the private screening, Disney helped him make some wonderful memories amidst horrible situations. The ardent fan further added that he thought he won't be able to see the film he has been waiting to see since 1977. Read his and wife's official statements below. Actor Mark Hamill also shared his gratitude towards Disney for making the private screening possible. 

Published:
