Dying 'Star Wars' Fan's Final Wish To Watch New 'Star Wars Film Fulfilled By Disney

A terminally ill Star Wars fan from England was recently allowed to be given a private screening of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. The fan and his family's identity have not been revealed in order to maintain anonymity. The unidentified fan's final request was reportedly brought to Disney CEO Bob Iger's notice, and he decided to screen the film especially for him. Interestingly, most of the cast of the film has not yet seen the finished film.

Also read: JJ Abrams Talks About 'fandom Menace' Ahead Of 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Release

A terminally ill fan gets to watch Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker before the world does

On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2019

Also read: Billy Dee Williams Of Star Wars Fame Comes Out As Genderfluid

The patient then shared an official statement thanking Disney for granting his wish. He thanked everyone that has helped to make the private screening happen. The terminally ill fan wrote that with the private screening, Disney helped him make some wonderful memories amidst horrible situations. The ardent fan further added that he thought he won't be able to see the film he has been waiting to see since 1977. Read his and wife's official statements below. Actor Mark Hamill also shared his gratitude towards Disney for making the private screening possible.

Also read: Star Wars Spin-Off Series The Mandalorian Confirms A Major Clone Wars Influence

A dying Star Wars fan in England got to see #TheRiseOfSkywalker today at @RowansHospice with his family, thanks to @Disney and @RobertIger. Here's a photo of the patient and his son, who wanted to remain safely anonymous. @ABC pic.twitter.com/gLOnANqYrT — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) November 29, 2019

Also read: Star Wars 9 Director J.J. Abrams Says C-3P0 Will Play An Integral Part In The Film

Many thanks to @RobertIger & everyone at @Disney for making this happen! Hope the Rowan Hospice patient not only enjoyed the film, but gets an extra-special satisfaction in knowing he saw it before I did. https://t.co/qpECeomcCX — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2019

Also read: John Boyega Admits Being Responsible For Losing 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Script

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.