Disney To Bring Broadway Musical 'Hamilton' On The Big Screen

Hamilton is an acclaimed musical drama by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Disney is one of the biggest and most popular studios around the globe. Now according to news reports, Disney is bringing Hamilton on the big screen next year. Read to know more.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool 3 To Be R-rated, But Without Disney's Logo?

Disney bringing Hamilton on big screen

Written and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton is a blockbuster Broadway musical drama. Disney will now bring the hit musical in cinemas after a deal of around $75 million, as per reports. Miranda took his official Twitter handle to reveal the news, see it below.

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

Also Read | Disney Films: The Most Iconic And Menacing Quotes By Disney Villains

According to reports, instead of being an adaptation of the musical, the movie will be a recording of the show made in 2016. It will feature the original Broadway cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda in the titular role of Alexander Hamilton. The 160-minute film is described as a cinematic stage performance that will combine "the best elements of live theatre and film". It is based on three live performances that will allow for multiple angles, as per reports.

Also Read | New Disney Logo For 20th Century Studios Revealed After $71 Billion Merger

In an interview, Disney’s CEO, Robert ‘Bob’ Iger said that Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theatre experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art. He stated that all who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience. And they are thrilled to have the opportunity to share the same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, in an interview, said that he is so proud of what director, Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton. It is a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theatre. Miranda mentioned that they are excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible.

.@Disney to release @HamiltonMusical with the Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In a theater near you.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/93v3KLUdjp — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) February 3, 2020

Also Read | Disney Working On The Live Action Rendition Of Bambi? Deets Inside

The show tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through R&B, hip-hop and soul music. In 2016, it received record-setting 16 nominations at the Tony Awards, eventually winning 11 awards including Best Musical. In the same year, it received Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Hamilton film is scheduled to release on October 15, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.