New Disney Logo For 20th Century Studios Revealed After $71 Billion Merger

20th Century Fox had produced films independently for over six decades before Disney bought its asset in 2019 for a whopping $71.3 billion. After the much talked about Disney-Fox merger, Disney has reportedly decided to drop the 'Fox' brand name. 20th Century Fox has reportedly been renamed to 20th Century Studios.

With a soft-reboot to the brand image and the logo, Disney has evidently started having a heavy-hand in 20th Century Studios' creative choices. Check out the revamped 20th Century Studios logo below-

New 20th Century Studios logo

First look at the new 20th Century Studios logo #20thCenturyFox #Disney found on the @NewMutantsFilm poster pic.twitter.com/3xxS48504j — Cosmic News (@TheCosmicNews) January 26, 2020

The new logo was reportedly spotted first on the new posters for The New Mutants. It is set to be the last film produced under the former 20th Century Fox. It is speculated that the previous X-Men franchise is all set to go under a reboot by making an entry in the pre-existing Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney Chairman Bob Iger had previously shared his thoughts on the merger while speaking to a leading news daily in the US. Bob had explained that the Fox brand needed a boost as they weren't performing well at the Box Office. He also cleared that it wasn't a slap-down but rather an admission from Fox that the movies they produced were failing.

Iger explained furthermore that the merger was also important for the former 20th Century Fox as they had issues going internally way before the deal was announced. He believes it thoroughly that a turnaround with the characters and IPs owned by the studios can be done if worked on with a proper set of people.

These are the new mutants. April 3, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ofjXAHPzW4 — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) January 25, 2020

