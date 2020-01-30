Disney Films: The Most Iconic And Menacing Quotes By Disney Villains

Disney movies are well appreciated by young children and adults alike. Their films impress people of all ages and have a reputation for making a lasting impact at times. Disney often produces memorable characters and villains which one cannot forget that easily. Here are some of the most memorable quotes by some of the most famous Disney villains.

Disney film villains' most iconic and menacing quotes

Hades: “Uh, Guys? Olympus Would Be That Way.”

Hades as a character is quiet and arrogant yet cunning. The god of the underworld does not possess any luxury in comparison to those in Mount Olympus, which makes him envious. In the movie Hercules, Hades releases the titans and being the hilarious hot head that he is, directs them to Mount Olympus. This just goes on to show how funny yet menacing this villain can truly be.

Jafar: “Snake, Am I?”

The character of Jafar itself was made to resemble the cunningness of a snake. One of the most famous Disney villains of all time, Jafar is known for his hunger for power. In a conflict between him and Aladdin, he transforms himself into a giant serpent just after delivering this dialogue. This manages to scare Aladdin and Jafar gets to torment him further on.

Scar: “Long Live the King!”

One of Disney’s most iconic villains is Scar from The Lion King. The evil lion voiced by Jeremy Irons brought the villain to life. Apart from the song Be prepared, Scar had several moments where viewers just knew that he was going to do something bad in his desperate bid to get the throne. It is this scene where fans of the franchise almost teared up at the sight of the death of Mufasa.

