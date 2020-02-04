'Mulan' Final Trailer Is Out; Fans Can't Wait To See This Disney Live-action Flick

Mulan is an upcoming epic action drama movie banked by Walt Disney Studios. The film stars Liu Yifei in the titular role, alongside Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li in supporting roles. The final trailer of the film was recently released. Read to know what fans say about it.

Also Read | Disney's Mulan Trailer Is Out; 5 Enthralling Moments Loved By The Audience Loved

Mulan final trailer reactions

Also Read | Disney Films: The Most Iconic And Menacing Quotes By Disney Villains

Wow..i mean wow. IMHO this could turn out to be one of the best Disney remakes like ever. — shAmy (@shAmy_cc) February 2, 2020

OMG! Goosebumps... I can still remember, I was 9 years old when I fell inlove with Hua Mulan. And, especially, the time I became a big fan of Christina Aguilera. That ‘Reflection’ sound was epic! I can’t really wait... — LOOK at me💃 (@BESTLIUYIFEI) February 2, 2020

This looks so GREAT.... I'm excited to see the masterpiece and the beautiful cast. #Mulan 🙌🙌🙌❤❤❤❤❤ — Andrea (@aan8103) February 2, 2020

Liu Yifei will definitely bring surprises to everyone👍🏻looking forward to going to the movies #SuperBowl #Mulan pic.twitter.com/KQSH4lCOKM — 4PM (@4pm825) February 3, 2020

Also Read | Disney Working On The Live Action Rendition Of Bambi? Deets Inside

Mulan Final Trailer

“You will now take the oath of the warrior. Loyal. Brave. True.”



Watch the brand-new trailer for Disney’s #Mulan, in theaters March 27. pic.twitter.com/hM9zZWJe3S — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) February 2, 2020

Also Read | Marvel Teases First Look Of 'Loki', 'Falcon And Winter Soldier' And 'WandaVision' Series

Directed by Niki Caro, the film is based on the Chinese folklore “The Ballad of Mulan” and is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1998 animated film of the same name. A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father. Mulan is slated to release in theatres on March 27, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.