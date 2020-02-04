Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

'Mulan' Final Trailer Is Out; Fans Can't Wait To See This Disney Live-action Flick

Hollywood News

'Mulan' is an upcoming Disney live-action film, which is an adaptation of its 1998 animated film with the same name. Here are the final trailer's fan reactions.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
mulan

Mulan is an upcoming epic action drama movie banked by Walt Disney Studios. The film stars Liu Yifei in the titular role, alongside Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li in supporting roles. The final trailer of the film was recently released. Read to know what fans say about it.

Also Read | Disney's Mulan Trailer Is Out; 5 Enthralling Moments Loved By The Audience Loved

Mulan final trailer reactions

Also Read | Disney Films: The Most Iconic And Menacing Quotes By Disney Villains

Also Read | Disney Working On The Live Action Rendition Of Bambi? Deets Inside

Mulan Final Trailer

Also Read | Marvel Teases First Look Of 'Loki', 'Falcon And Winter Soldier' And 'WandaVision' Series

Directed by Niki Caro, the film is based on the Chinese folklore “The Ballad of Mulan” and is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1998 animated film of the same name. A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father. Mulan is slated to release in theatres on March 27, 2020.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TANHAJI BEATS DANGAL & DABANGG
BJP TAKES A JIBE AT RAHUL GANDHI
TWITTER REACTS TO COMICAL RUN OUT
SAMBHAL COUPLE'S TRICOLOUR WEDDING
NIRBHAYA CASE: AAP'S APPEAL
MHA CLEARS AIR ON LOVE JIHAD