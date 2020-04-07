Disney To Release Its Big-budget Film 'Artemis Fowl' On Disney Plus 

Disney, like all other production houses, has decided to move its films forward due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After moving most of its films forward, Disney has also decided that its $125 million film, Artemis Fowl, will not get a theatrical release and will release directly on its streaming service Diney+. Here is all we know about it so far.

Disney to release its film Artemis Fowl on Disney Plus

Artemis Fowl will star Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrell and Judi Dench in lead roles. Artemis Fowl is a film based on a novel by the same name written by Eoin Colfer. Artemis Fowl is directed by Kenneth Branagh. This film is about a 12-year-old, Artemis Fowl, who is a sharp and extremely talented descendant of a criminal mastermind family. In the film, he will be looking for his father who has gone missing under mysterious circumstances.

This big-budget extravaganza of a film was supposed to release on May 29, 2020. This movie has been moved to Disney Plus as the US is under lockdown and as many countries have closed their cinema halls and theatre to stop the spread of the virus. As no one knows how long will the theatres will be closed for, the makers of the film have decided to move the release to Disney Plus

The release dates of Marvel movies which are proceeded by Disney-owned Marvel studios are also moved forward. Black Widow has taken over the release date of The Eternals which is November 6, 2020. It led to a subsequent shift in all other films taking over the others’ date. The Eternals will now release on February 12, 2021, which was scheduled for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and other films will also move forward in the same way.

