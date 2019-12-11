Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Could Trigger Seizures On People With Epilepsy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has scenes which could trigger seizures on people with epilepsy. Walt Disney Studios also issued a statement with Epilepsy foundation warning viewers that the film contains several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights that could affect those with photosensitive epilepsy, mentioned in the letter. The company also posted notices at movie theatres to warn viewers. However, the company did not elaborate on how the effects are used or what scenes they appear in.

Can you still watch the film?

As per Epilepsy foundation, Photosensitive epilepsy is commonly seen in young people and certain patterns can trigger seizures in about 3 per cent of people with epilepsy. From flashing strobe of a fire alarm to flickering computer monitors can trigger seizures in photosensitive people. The warning does not mean you cannot watch the movie, the foundation recommends asking a friend to watch the film first and then taking that friend to see the film again to warn about the scenes before they happen. According to the World Health Organization, Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological diseases, affecting over 50 million millennials worldwide. However, this is not the first film wherein warning signs are given. Before this, Incredibles 2 also contained scenes of which triggered seizures in people with photosensitive epilepsy.

We appreciate Disney proactively putting out information about STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER containing several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights that may affect those with photosensitive epilepsy. Find tips for staying safe: https://t.co/RozkzfQkSc pic.twitter.com/JrPsl2EDpq — Epilepsy Foundation (@EpilepsyFdn) December 6, 2019

