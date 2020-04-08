Disneyland To Implement Temperature Checks Once The Parks Re-open

In a precautionary move to safeguard the population visiting the locations of Disneyland, it will implement a screening at the gate check. According to a statement given by Disney’s executive chairman Bob Iger, the parks will put temperature checks in place to help calm the fear of venturing into public space once the coronavirus cases are brought into control. Bob Iger mentioned that it will be an inconvenience as the wait will be longer but the checks are to bring back normalcy in the minds of people.

All Disneyland locations to install temperature checks once re-opened

Disneyland destinations are already notorious for the lines in their amusement parks, however, this will only add to the woe. Bob Iger expressed that he knows that people will have to wait longer in order to get in. But this movie is taken as a lesson from whatever the world has faced so far.

Bob Iger further explained the temperature checks by saying that this is similar to the lesson learnt after 9/11. Post 9/11, security and bag checking was made mandatory at high-risk areas. Similarly, temperature checks are majorly a precautionary move. Disneyland already gets bags checked at the entry points and this step will only be an additional measure.

Bob Iger explained that he is following the Chinese measures post the coronavirus spread rather closely. The authorities in China are not allowing people in high-risk areas without temperature checks as this ensures that there is no lack of countermeasures after the virus spread calms down. Iger believes that this move will be to let people fall back to normalcy. Disney has shut all its operations on ground at the moment until future notice.

Disneyland thanked the health workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic in an emotional post recently

