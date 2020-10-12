Disney Plus' Obi-Wan Kenobi Series To Begin Shooting In March, Confirms Ewan McGregor

Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting its own series on Disney Plus. The show has been in development for a long time with Ewan McGregor returning as the titular character. Now the actor revealed that the limited series will begin shooting in early 2021.

Also Read | 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Could Be A Standalone Series, Says Ewan McGregor

Obi-Wan Kenobi series starts filming in March 2021

In a recent appearance on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show, Ewan McGregor talked about the untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series. He said that it will depict the story of the character. The actor mentioned that it is not all him, but it certainly will be a lot of him, which is good. He stated that they will start shooting the series in March next year.

Also Read | Star Wars' 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Back On Track At Disney+ With New Writer

Alec Guinness essayed Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy. Ewan McGregor appreciated the actor’s performances and how he looked up to him. He said that the fun thing about doing the Star Wars prequel trilogy is that he was much younger when he was trying to imagine Guinness, how would he play those scenes as a young guy. McGregor mentioned that it led him to watch some of Alec Guinness’ earlier work, which he had never watched before. He stated that those were “brilliant movies, wonderful films” that Guinness had been in, and he had such a great time studying him in those movies.

Also Read | 'Star Wars': Comparison Between Ewan McGregor And Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan Kenobi

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Trailer Out: Mando's Mission Is To Reunite Baby Yoda With Jedi

Ewan McGregor played master Obi-Wan Kenobi in three Star Wars films. He debuted as the character in 1999 with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. He went on to portray Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). The upcoming series will mark his comeback in Star Wars after around 16 years. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him as the Jedi master.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be directed by Deborah Crow, who will serve as an executive producer. Joby Harold will pen down the script, as he takes over Hossein Amini who departed from the show in January 2020 which led to its indefinite hiatus. Ewan McGregor, Kennedy and Tracey Seward will also serve as executive producers. Plot details about the show are still under wrap as rework on its script is reportedly underway. The limited series is expected to release on Disney Plus in late 2021 or early 2022.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.