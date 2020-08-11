Zac Efron To Star In The Remake Of 1987 Hit Comedy 'Three Men And A Baby' for Disney?

Hollywood actor Zac Efron is all set to star in the remake of the 1987 hit comedy Three Men and a Baby to premiere exclusively on Disney+. Produced by Gordon Gray, whose credits include The Rookie and The Way Back. Screenwriter Will Reichel has written the script for the remake of the film. However, no directed has yet been signed for the remake of Three Men and a Baby.

The classic comedy remake has been announced by The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. No further details on what role Efron would have played, although he would probably have taken the part of Selleck's character as the leader. Fans are super happy after listening to the news and can't wait to know more about it.

About the1987 film

Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson starred in the original Three Men and a Boy as bachelors living a carefree lifestyle and sharing an apartment in New York City. When a baby girl fathered by Danson 's character arrives at their doorstep, the trio is then forced to adapt to parenthood.

Written by Jim Cruickshank and James Orr, the script was based on the 1985 French film "Trois Hommes et un couffin" ("Three Men and a Cradle"). Three Men and a Boy, helmed by Leonard Nimoy, has been a huge success on an $11 million budget with $240 million in the worldwide box office. In 1990, the actors re-teamed for a sequel, Three Men and a Little Girl, which garnered $71 million worldwide.

Also read | Who Is Darin Olien? Learn About Zac Efron's Fellow Travel Companion On Down To Earth

Also read | Zac Efron's Girlfriend: Who Is Halston Sage? Learn More About The Actor

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum. The story is about a rebellious stoner named Moondog who lives life on his own terms. The film also starred Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher and Stefania LaVie Owen in pivotal roles. He will next be seen in Glenn Ficarra, John Requa’s King Of The Jungle. The story is about a software developer and former NASA programmer, John McAfee, who got financial success with his anti-virus software, ran into trouble with the law after selling his business and moved to Belize. The film is currently in its pre-production stage.

Also read | Zac Efron And Anna Kendrick: Find Out If Zac Efron Is Dating The 'Pitch Perfect' Actor

Also read | 'Pitch Perfect' Actor Anna Camp Talks About COVID-19 Symptoms When She Had Tested Positive

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.