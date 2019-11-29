Frozen 2 Dominates The Cinemas With $517 Million Global Box-office Collection

Frozen 2 is currently enjoying a complete domination at the global box-office and has approximately earned $517 million worldwide. The sequel of the 2013 hit has broken several box-office records along with its stellar performance. Read on to know a detailed overview of Frozen 2’s box-office performance since its release on November 22.

Frozen 2 box-office collection update

Frozen 2 is one of the most successful sequels at the box-office. Other promising sequels like Terminator: Dark Fate, Charlie’s Angels, Doctor Sleep all tanked at the box-office. Frozen 2 earned $23.779 million in its domestic markets on Wednesday and its six-day total ticket sales amount to $187.9 million in the US market. Frozen 2’s global box-office collection is at $517 million.

Frozen 2 is the sequel of the 2013 hit film Frozen. The lead cast of the film Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff have all reprised their roles after six years. Frozen 2 also marks the return of the director duo Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The return of the lead cast and the directors is considered to be a major contributing factor to the film’s successful run.

Frozen which was released in 2013 earned $1.28 billion in its global ticket sales and became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Apart from its stunning box-office performance the film also earned numerous awards including Oscar for best animated feature film and best original song for Let It Go. Frozen 2 had added to another set of earning for Disney since the top five highest-earning films at the box-office are all Disney collaborations. The sequel of the 2013 film received the biggest global opening of all time for an animated film. Previously Disney’s Pixar Toy Story 4 held this record. Frozen 2 apart from the global opening it all received the highest international opening of all time for an animated film. Frozen 2 dethroned 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of Dinosaurs for this title.

