Disney's 'Raya And The Last Dragon' To Be Available On Disney+ Hotstar On June 4

Raya and The Last Dragon released across theatres internationally on March 5, 2021. It will be available for viewers to stream on Star's digital platform Disney+Hotstar. The film will release on the platform on June 4, 2021, three months after its theatrical release, according to Gadgets 360. In some markets, the movie is available on Disney+ Premier Access.

The option is unavailable on Disney+Hotstar. The availability of Raya and The Last Dragon on Disney+ Hotstar will be possible once the movie leaves the Disney+ Premier access i.e. on June 4, 2021. The same services will be applied to markets in other countries Germany, Spain, Singapore and Japan where Disney's shows and movies are streamed through Disney's partners, Telekom, Docomo, StarHub and Movistar+. Disney has been in talks regarding entering other markets like Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand.

Whom does the Raya and The Last Dragon cast feature?

The film Raya and The Last Dragon features Kelly Marie Tran as Raya. The roles of Sisu, Namaari, and Chief Benja are played by Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, and Daniel Dae Kim, respectively. Sandra Oh of Grey's Anatomy fame will voice the character Virana. Benedict Wong who played Wong in Marvel's Doctor Strange will voice the character of Tong. The movie will introduce the newcomer Isaac Wang for the character of Boun. The characters Noi, Tuk Tuk, and Dang Hu will be voiced by Thali Tran, Alan Tudyk, and Lucille Soong. The movie also features Patti Harrison of Shrill fame and Ross Butler from 13 Reason Why.

Disney described the movie as an "exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra". They further said that Kumandra was a place where humans and dragons used to live together in peace. In a strange turn of events, "an evil force" threatened to take over the land which led to the dragons sacrificing their lives in order to save the humans. When the evil returns 500 years, Raya takes the mission upon herself to drive the evil force away. She must track the "legendary last dragon" to restore the peace in her land.

