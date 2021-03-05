Raya And The Last Dragon Review: This Disney Film Is 'absolutely Phenomenal' Say Netizens

The much-awaited animated fantasy film Raya and the Last Dragon released in the US today, i.e. March 5, 2021, after hitting the big screen in the Netherlands and Indonesia on March 3. Along with its theatrical release, the action-adventure fantasy film, jointly directed by Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs and John Ripa, was also simultaneously premiered on Disney+ owing to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as the highly-anticipated American film has finally been released, reviews have not only been given by critics for Raya and the Last Dragon, but also by netizens.

Also Read | Review: 'Raya And The Last Dragon’ Is A Dazzling Adventure

Raya and the Last Dragon's plot gets a big thumbs up by Twitterati

From the makers of Moana and Frozen, i.e. Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios, Raya and the Last Dragon has finally hit the theatres as well as Disney+ with Premier Access in the US today. The newly-released film is produced by Peter Del Vecho and Osnat Shurer while its music is composed by James Newton Howard. Raya and the Last Dragon's cast boasts of voices by Kelly Marie Tran as Raya, Awkwafina as Sisu, The Dragon along with Daniel Dae Kim, Gemma Chan, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Alan Tudyk and Thalia Tran.

Also Read | 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Release Date Announced, Here Are More Details

The plot of Raya and the Last Dragon focuses on the fantasy land of Kumandra, wherein dragons and humans lived together in peace and harmony. However, when the sinister monsters called the Druun threatened the land, the dragons decide to sacrifice their lives to save mankind. After the same monsters return 500 years later, it is up to Raya to track down the last dragon for stopping the Druun and their menacing intentions.

Also Read | Raya And The Last Dragon To Be A Musical? Here's What You Need To Know

Soon after the film released in the US today on the silver screen as well as OTT, netizens flocked to Twitter to share their Raya and the Last Dragon review. One user tweeted writing, "Raya and The Last Dragon was absolutely phenomenal. I laughed, I cried, I jumped out of my seat with joy. Absolutely brilliant given the limited Zoom Call creation. Simply fantastic!". Another wrote, "RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON. I HAVE NO WORDS".

Check out some more reviews & reactions by Twitterati below:

@Disney ILY SO MUCH FOR MAKING RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON — loki and padmé’s bitch (@LokiPadme) March 5, 2021

Ok Raya and the Last Dragon is gooood

9/10 🌠 — Muhammad Nur Zafran (@MNZTweets) March 5, 2021

I’m about to watch Raya and the Last Dragon and I’m emotional. Despite all the controversy over the voice actors, I’m about to see myself represented on screen. While Moana was close . . . this. This. THIS. Will be 100x closer. 🤭🥺😭🥰 — Wear a mask, social distance, & wash everything! (@Kawai5463) March 5, 2021

Seen “Raya and the Last Dragon” with dubbed in the theatre.

Fortunately I could see the opened movie on my birthday and am deeply touched by the movie.

Though I am Japanese, I feel the movie succeeds at depicting SE Asian people, culture, RAIN and FOOD well.🐉@DisneyAnimators pic.twitter.com/H6vQ2f4o3a — Atsushi (@amatsuur) March 5, 2021

Raya and the Last Dragon was sooo much fun — peachy fucking keen (@OkayWerkSis) March 5, 2021

Raya and the Last Dragon 🐉was a good movie, crystal clear animation, give it a 4 out of 5. It was like Mulan + Avatar: The Last Airbender + Indiana Jones + How to Train Your Dragon + a little bit of Kung-fu flair of TMNT. Decent, no post-credits scenes. — Marky-Mark and the Moberg Bunch (@officialMarkTM) March 5, 2021

Also Read | 'Crazy Rich Asians' Writer Adele Lim Talks About 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.